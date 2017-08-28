The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday evening that Berkeley, Calif., Mayor Jesse Arreguin had urged UC Berkeley to cancel plans for a free speech week in September “in the aftermath of a right-wing rally Sunday that ended with anarchists chasing attendees from a downtown park.”

Anyone who followed Arreguin’s social media posts in February, though, when agitators vandalized both the UC Berkeley campus and the nearby city over a scheduled Milo Yiannopolous speech, however, will know the mayor isn’t a free speech die-hard by any stretch. First, he called Yiannopoulos’ speech (which was canceled) “unacceptable” …

Then, after videos of a burning UC Berkeley campus began to catch the attention of the nation, Arreguin tweeted this:

That would have been good information for the thugs to have had before started chucking barricades through campus windows and smashing ATMs with baseball bats. But even months later, Arreguin is sticking to his … whatever progressives substitute for guns.

“I don’t want Berkeley being used as a punching bag,” he said, although he apparently didn’t offer to resign to help prevent that outcome. Rather, the school should back off of plans to let conservatives speak, “because it’s just a target for black bloc to come out and commit mayhem on the Berkeley campus.”

Um, do you have police in Berkeley?

