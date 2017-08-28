The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday evening that Berkeley, Calif., Mayor Jesse Arreguin had urged UC Berkeley to cancel plans for a free speech week in September “in the aftermath of a right-wing rally Sunday that ended with anarchists chasing attendees from a downtown park.”

Anyone who followed Arreguin’s social media posts in February, though, when agitators vandalized both the UC Berkeley campus and the nearby city over a scheduled Milo Yiannopolous speech, however, will know the mayor isn’t a free speech die-hard by any stretch. First, he called Yiannopoulos’ speech (which was canceled) “unacceptable” …

Using speech to silence marginalized communities and promote bigotry is unacceptable. Hate speech isn't welcome in our community. — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) February 2, 2017

Then, after videos of a burning UC Berkeley campus began to catch the attention of the nation, Arreguin tweeted this:

Violence and destruction is not the answer — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) February 2, 2017

That would have been good information for the thugs to have had before started chucking barricades through campus windows and smashing ATMs with baseball bats. But even months later, Arreguin is sticking to his … whatever progressives substitute for guns.

“I don’t want Berkeley being used as a punching bag,” he said, although he apparently didn’t offer to resign to help prevent that outcome. Rather, the school should back off of plans to let conservatives speak, “because it’s just a target for black bloc to come out and commit mayhem on the Berkeley campus.”

Um, do you have police in Berkeley?

This is abhorrent, and an embarrassment to leadership from city up through Gov Brown. https://t.co/sWF3bhT7Ht — BackFromThat (@BackFromThat) August 29, 2017

Mayor Arreguin is an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/IE2EFhGcK6 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 29, 2017

.@JesseArreguin, this request is utterly pathetic. You don't address violence by succumbing to it. A cowardly, but expected, response. https://t.co/QXgK6Pk6Ft — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 29, 2017

It's literally his job to ensure his citizens can exercise their rights free of violence and intimidation. He's standing down. Amazing. https://t.co/h4diRrVDcw — John Gavin, Jr. (@JohnGavinJr) August 29, 2017

There's this claim in our town that unpopular opinions risk aggressive censorship. This is patently false, so we must aggressvely censor it. https://t.co/tRZ0pFKXpm — Vincent Casimir (@vncnt_csmr) August 29, 2017

So, free speech only applies to those on the left now in Berkeley. Stepping on the Cal campus must dim your intelligence. https://t.co/LMPeWgWE7f — Orange Storm (@cthvolfan) August 29, 2017

Democrats prove again and again its not "free speech" its "our speech" they only care about. #despicable https://t.co/rrWKstvKNd — Guy (@theman_guy) August 29, 2017

There would be no problem if you didn't order police to stand down, Mr. Mayor. Time to stop the violence of the lefties you embrace. https://t.co/jllVMADh1f — Mary T (@snmtraders) August 29, 2017

* * *

