In his Twitter bio, political consultant Roger Stone calls himself a Trump loyalist, and he’s not kidding about that. He’s been banned from CNN and MSNBC for some of his “two-martini Tweets” about media personalities, but on Saturday he turned his ire toward Sen. John McCain.

As Twitchy reported, Sen. John McCain on Friday joined a long list of top Democrats (shocker!) in criticizing Trump for pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

.@POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law https://t.co/2FckGtwQ2m — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 26, 2017

Stone’s reaction seems a little over-the-top.

Karma about to get you, @SenJohnMcCain and you will burn in hell for all eternity https://t.co/C2LcqEFbz9 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 26, 2017

Damn!

Trump's former campaign adviser Roger Stone has something to say about a war hero who suffers from brain cancer.#Trump https://t.co/XgZHKRGLgk — Jelle Simons (@jelle_simons) August 26, 2017

A new low, even for Roger. https://t.co/Zd14mZFf0Q — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 26, 2017

I've tolerated a lot of Roger Stone's awfulness as showboating and his being a provocateur, but this is repulsive and beyond the pale. https://t.co/SZtxQ4UTff — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) August 26, 2017

He's more crazy than usual today. That's saying a lot. https://t.co/XKMUJeey3u — David Martosko (@dmartosko) August 26, 2017

I am proud that I've consistently, for years, said that Stone is not just the worst scum politics offers, but indeed humanity. Vile person. https://t.co/dfvFJkyYdQ — Jimmy Chemtrails (@jneutron1969) August 26, 2017

Actually I would be looking over my shoulder for karmic consequence if I were you, dude https://t.co/z4McvOM4IK — DrDinD_im🍑him (@DrDinD) August 26, 2017

The one going to hell in this tweet isn't @SenJohnMcCain https://t.co/xZIPqDhhX9 — kennerly (@kennerly) August 26, 2017

Roger's not fun any more. https://t.co/zYu4jMUlCK — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 26, 2017

Tell us about it.

As I understand them, Karma and burning in hell are inconsistent theological constructs. Is what Stone describes even possible? https://t.co/WMtDjBkdJH — Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) August 26, 2017

John McCain and Roger Stone are very, very different types of Americans. Which do the GOP and the conservative movement prefer? https://t.co/Gd0UIEhsFP — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) August 26, 2017

Is there a “None of the above” box?