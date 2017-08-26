Republican strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro’s not a fan of Donald Trump; just knowing “President Loco” was still in charge ruined her enjoyment of the recent solar eclipse.

Also this week, following Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Navarro implied both on Twitter and CNN that early-onset dementia possibly was responsible for the president’s off-prompter behavior.

Only possible defensible explanation for Trump's disgusting, unpresidential, narcissistic behavior, would be early-on-set dementia. Maybe. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 23, 2017

So her feelings on Trump are pretty clear … but what about Republicans in Congress and elsewhere? Are they all evil and/or mentally ill, or are there some decent ones left?

Are their any decent republicans left besides @SenJohnMcCain ? — Barbara Tepper (@softlikewater) August 26, 2017

Sen. John McCain? The Republican who joined two other Republicans and all of the Democrats to sink Obamacare repeal? Well, if McCain’s on your list, you have to have …

Lindsey Graham

Lisa Murkowski

Susan Collins

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Ben Sasse

John Kasich

Charlie Baker

Mitt Romney

GW Bush

Among many others… https://t.co/zCoAiJlGOA — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 26, 2017

It’s nice that Bush and Romney each got a shout-out — now — after being demonized by Democrats. The Dems love Romney now that he’s also on board criticizing Trump for his post-Charlottesville remarks. Remember this during the 2012 campaign?

Reporters love Romney now but they smeared him nonstop when his opponents were Democrats pic.twitter.com/55dC1Y8PrY — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 18, 2017

At least Romney’s “decent” again; decent enough to join the ranks of — ahem — Republicans like Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who stood with McCain, the Democrats, and Planned Parenthood in that “skinny repeal” vote.

….. none of these people are Republicanshttps://t.co/LIXPArVsrV — Raven (@KazeSkyz) August 26, 2017

Quite of an impressive list of…. GLOBALISTS. https://t.co/8A7NPqfwXN — Gary (@BlueWaterDays) August 26, 2017

Hahaha. Pretty much all the ones who hate Trump. Ana is unhinged. https://t.co/l11tqMy62l — Tony From Boston (@BostonTony508) August 26, 2017

Since 2018 is right around the corner, is it too much to wish for some decent Republicans in Congress who vote like Republicans?

* * *

