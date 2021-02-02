CNN reports that reduced capacities at other facilities due to COVID-19 and “an increase in apprehensions” has led the Biden administration to reopen an overflow facility in Texas for unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the border. So … we’re still apprehending children at the border and putting them into “overflow facilities” left over from either the Biden or Trump administrations? Speaking of the Trump administration, we were assured he was apprehending families and breaking them up, throwing the kids in cages.

NEW: The Biden admin is reopening an overflow facility in Texas for unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the US-Mexico border. It comes amid an increase in apprehensions + reduced capacity limits at other facilities due to Covid-19. https://t.co/MYRvIr9gm6 — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) February 2, 2021

Would these overflow facilities have a cage-like feel at all? https://t.co/HvyToPQPPp — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 2, 2021

No, they are free-range detention centers. — The Usual Suspect (@usualsuspectpnc) February 2, 2021

Safely spaced, sure, clean cage-like cages. — MicMars (@IAmMicMars) February 2, 2021

We are presented with charming silhouettes against the open sky in the tweet. Where are the photographs of the facilities? — Jerseyan 🇺🇸📜 (@JerseyanUSA) February 2, 2021

We're calling them overflow reservoirs now — Shuttle & The Weft (@ValentimDerek) February 2, 2021

We noted CNN didn’t call it a detention facility.

You got to hand it to the left. They are always redefining things and making up terms to make it sound good. — Paul Gaboriault (@MaximumG802) February 2, 2021

Those are now called play pens — Enki (@_Lord_Enki_) February 2, 2021

They may look similar to cages we’ve seen in the past, but they’ll be nothing like that. — Bob Sheehan (@bobsheehan) February 2, 2021

The press doesn't use the word "cages" anymore now that a leftist is president. They call it "Apprehended" and will make it sound all wonderful and fuzzy like rainbow-colored unicorn poop. — ROB THE BOB (@robdbob1) February 2, 2021

Don’t be ridiculous. They are going to have chain-link walls and ceilings with a small gate. It’s a freedom facility, not a cage — Soup_To_Nuts (@HosTastic) February 2, 2021

Like an amusement park, if an amusement park was a migrant detention center for kids — joebama w blumpf (@rebelpopulist) February 2, 2021

💃🏻 Dancing around that Headline, aren’t we 💃🏻 — Dr. Marc Tafuro (@DrTafuro) February 2, 2021

I'm sure the wording would have been the same 6 months ago🙄🙄🙄 — Kazimir (@Zwibi37) February 2, 2021

Ratio much? The replies are priceless 🤣🤣 — TheCryptoNoob (@The_CryptoNoob) February 2, 2021

Day one apparently is flexible… — Doug Ross (@TheDouglyTruth) February 2, 2021

"overflow facility" 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Michael Babb (@p25735) February 2, 2021

Poor dreamers are being separated and caged in overflow facilities. Where is the humanity. — Edward M Dunne (@dunne_ed) February 2, 2021

So like a facility with cage-like dividers? — T_C_A (@TanyaCAlvarez) February 2, 2021

So more kids in cages. Cool. — john (@john37129354) February 2, 2021

*reopening an Obama-era Welcome Center — Chris Arrr (@capitalistpeeg) February 2, 2021

You misspelled KIDS IN CAGES — christine (@Grimes_Gurl) February 2, 2021

Will @CNN report that they have to drink from a toilet? — Willy Nilly 🇺🇸 (@WilleeNillee) February 2, 2021

Does this facility possibly contain an internal fence-like structure? — John Harris (@E_C_Tombs) February 2, 2021

Hopefully Biden saved the cages that Obama used. — No Trouble Tom (@NotroubleTom) February 2, 2021

No but it’s different because it’s Biden, so kids are going in cages but actually it’s quite nice for them this time, unlike before, when it was really bad — Ze One Drop (@Referendum_fr) February 2, 2021

Surely you meant to say "concentration camps", Priscilla. https://t.co/sl6Ftw8WBs — ydarB (@SEugarps) February 2, 2021

Nazi concentration camps. — madness (@Madly_Total) February 2, 2021

AOC then: ""This car park is a concentration camp", AOC now: "I see no cages" — masksbehindmasks (@masksbehindmas1) February 2, 2021

Any photos of this facility or were there too many cages? — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) February 2, 2021

Where’s the Photoshopped TIME cover of Biden looking down at a crying migrant toddler and not caring?

