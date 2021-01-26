We knew this was going to happen, maybe not on Day 1 of Joe Biden’s presidency, but close to it. Like a dictator, Biden has bypassed Congress and already signed more than 30 executive orders and actions. One of the things we liked most about President Trump was his willingness to stand up against taxpayer-funded “anti-racist” training in government agencies and government contractors, using the OMB to root out the funding for workshops based on critical race theory.

On Tuesday, Biden announced he was reversing that “harmful ban” on “sensitivity training.”

BIDEN: "I’m rescinding the previous administration’s harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training and abolish the offensive, counterfactual 1776 commission. Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies." pic.twitter.com/75Ul3tLWqu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2021

Biden has no idea what critical race theory is — prove us wrong.

Critical race theory is based on lies, ignorance, division, and hatred. It's also a violation of the Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution. We'll see you in court. https://t.co/TTVuCRLVkK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 26, 2021

As Twitchy mentioned, Christopher Rufo has brought together a coalition to fight such training in schools, businesses, and government agencies in court.

When they go woke, we take them to court. ⚔️ — Elsa (@SoWhatElsa) January 26, 2021

Unless woke-training is voluntary, it is simply indoctrination. No one has proven that it does anything to improve race relations – more to the opposite. It doesn't do anything good for better race or gender relations, and enforcement can only in a backlash. — Reiner Wilhelms. 雨男 (@rewtoetzi) January 26, 2021

Left love to force brainwashing and call it … training. 🤐 — Say What ?? (@d0u6_) January 26, 2021

The woke and 'actual' supremacists have so much in-common — Zero-Fox (@SChad71593015) January 26, 2021

I'm bewildered about his administration's insistence to ensure that critical race theory is integrated deeply into the fabric of our society. If this is truly a measure taken in order to limit free speech with what might be a communist kind of agenda, it is very troublesome. — Magister Eli Cranberry 🥩 (@Tardigroove) January 26, 2021

Only a fool would think Marxist ideology is "Unity and healing"… and seems there's a lot of fools around that goes on words that means the opposite of what's intended. — ★ Hendrik De Ryke★ (@HendrikDeRyke) January 26, 2021

Biden is a dangerous nightmare — Greg (@GreggyGreg181) January 26, 2021

This was happening under Trump’s nose for years. Biden is just reversing policies mindlessly at the moment because that’s partly what he campaigned on. The public attention is good because diversity training is a failure. It’s just stupid training classes anyway. — William Davis (@William57864523) January 26, 2021

"Unity" means dividing us by color and "healing" means blaming 70% of the people for 100% of the problems. Then you decide that your logic is the "truth" and any disagreement is ignorance & lies. You seriously can't make this shit up. #CriticalThinkingIsDead — NYCGuy72 (@NYCGuy72a) January 26, 2021

Hubby works for government contractor. I guarantee he will quit and take retirement before undergoing this training. — fugitivemama for fweedom (@fugitivemama) January 26, 2021

We must file more lawsuits on state and federal levels to stop this discrimination based indoctrination. Nobody escapes this foolishness if it’s allowed to continue. You can’t homeschool your kids out of the effects of CRT! It will be waiting for them when they grow up.

FIGHT!⚔️ — Gabs (@GabsClark5) January 26, 2021

Best approach:

1. Make Biden attend one of these training programs to inform him that he is inherently and inescapably racist and privileged.

2. Let Biden talk to the trainees about bussing, crime, and the ''articulate, bright, and clean'' black man he used to work for. — Tony Byergo (@TonyByergo) January 26, 2021

This is a nightmare for America. — The Hart Foundation (@federalist55) January 26, 2021

I love how they call it “diversity & sensitivity training”. So innocent & reasonable! How could anyone oppose it! — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) January 26, 2021

Did you happen to notice during the first presidential debate how moderator Chris Wallace casually rebranded critical race theory as “racial sensitivity training”?

And in its place will be critical race theory and the 1619 project, which are totally unifying and not harmful at all. — Kenny F. (@kfullmer89) January 26, 2021

Nothing says “unity and healing” than dismissing American history as “lies” and replacing it with sensitivity training that manipulates people into thinking they’re innately evil.

Good work! — Jep (@EASEmergency) January 26, 2021

We're just going to watch this dude squint into a teleprompter for 4 years, aren't we? — Carlos (@Carlos83848234) January 26, 2021

Four years might be a stretch.

