As Twitchy reported Monday night, Sen. Rand Paul said he would force a vote Tuesday on whether an impeachment trial of Donald Trump was constitutional now that he’s a private citizen and there’s no office from which to remove him.

The Senate voted on Paul’s constitutional point of order Tuesday afternoon, and 45 senators (Paul included) agreed that trying a private citizen is unconstitutional.

Here’s his speech:

Trending

Even the so-called constitutional experts can’t seem to give us a definitive answer if you can impeach someone after they’ve left office. But if the punishment for impeachment is removal from office, they’re a bit late for that. A lot of people in the comments seem to be drawing from the Democrat playbook, which says it’s not the Constitution that matters, it’s “the seriousness of the charge” that makes an impeachment trial necessary.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpimpeachmentprivate citizenRand Paultrialunconstitutionalunity