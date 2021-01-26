As Twitchy reported Monday night, Sen. Rand Paul said he would force a vote Tuesday on whether an impeachment trial of Donald Trump was constitutional now that he’s a private citizen and there’s no office from which to remove him.

I object to this unconstitutional sham of an “impeachment” trial and I will force a vote on whether the Senate can hold a trial of a private citizen. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 25, 2021

The Senate voted on Paul’s constitutional point of order Tuesday afternoon, and 45 senators (Paul included) agreed that trying a private citizen is unconstitutional.

The Senate just voted on my constitutional point of order. 45 Senators agreed that this sham of a “trial” is unconstitutional. That is more than will be needed to acquit and to eventually end this partisan impeachment process. This “trial” is dead on arrival in the Senate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Here’s his speech:

Sen. @RandPaul: "This impeachment is nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to further divide the country. Democrats claim to want to unify the country, but impeaching a former president, a private citizen, is the antithesis of unity." pic.twitter.com/W8SHXO2URn — CSPAN (@cspan) January 26, 2021

Extremely well done, and thank you. https://t.co/MmKRiWWDlc — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 26, 2021

All citizens should be requesting clarification from their Senators about what constitutional grounds they support the impeachment process on…after all, their oath is to the very document they seem to be ignoring at the moment. — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) January 26, 2021

If 45 think it’s not constitutional, how could the dems hope to get 67? They going to find 12 senators who feel it’s unconstitutional but still vote yes to convict? — Kevin (@kevindunn111) January 26, 2021

It was another Democrat lynch mob phony stunt. — Clyde Crashcup! 🇺🇸 (@Craig90753876) January 26, 2021

Now if we could get them to stop all the other unconstitutional stuff they're doing, we wouldn't have to dissolve it. — One-Horse Pony Express Rider (@StpeterPadilla) January 26, 2021

This is officially a giant waste of time. https://t.co/CGlaxxGQx0 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 26, 2021

But that parade of patriots delivering the article, stirring. — MikeyFly10 (@MikeyFly10) January 26, 2021

Just vote now. Not one mind on either side will be changed during the trial. We all know that. — I'm Gumby Dammit (@JohnOCo93465870) January 26, 2021

I want this to go on for months. Bring every witness in to testify in person. Keep these Senate rats caged in DC like the vermin they are. By statute, no other business can take place until this is dealt with. — Gulag Inmate 1441AZ (@MuresanJim) January 26, 2021

I want to know the names of the 5 GOP Senators who voted against it please — Jim Satala (@JimSatala) January 26, 2021

Good. Now can the govt please focus on something worthwhile for a change. All this kindergarten squabbling is tiresome. — Cratercookie (@cratercookie) January 26, 2021

Your speech was awesome 🇺🇸👍 — SteveB 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@CB750Nighthawk) January 26, 2021

Even the so-called constitutional experts can’t seem to give us a definitive answer if you can impeach someone after they’ve left office. But if the punishment for impeachment is removal from office, they’re a bit late for that. A lot of people in the comments seem to be drawing from the Democrat playbook, which says it’s not the Constitution that matters, it’s “the seriousness of the charge” that makes an impeachment trial necessary.

