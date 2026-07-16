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Scott Bessent's Following the Lefty Non-Profit 'Tax-Exempt' Money (Dems Will NOT Like This Announcement)

Doug P. | 1:00 PM on July 16, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

For years now we've wanted to see the people and organizations who are behind the scenes funding leftist agitators and violence on the streets (including against law enforcement officers) held accountable, and that effort seems to be moving forward. 

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According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, some of the organizations funding these activities have tax exempt status. Well, they do for now but perhaps not much longer. 

Here's the full Bessent quote in the above post from @EricLDaugh: 

"Treasury is expanding its efforts to identify organizations that abuse charitable and nonprofit structures as vehicles for illicit finance." 

"We are examining where tax exempt status has been exploited, where charitable entities have become financial conduits for foreign influence activity and how those entrusted with stewardship of these organizations have instead enabled violence, where the evidence leads we will not hesitate to follow and of course we will hold these organizations, officers, directors, accountable and just as financial institution must know their clients they must know their grantees." 

"That work is well underway."

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The Southern Poverty Law Center has already been indicted by a federal grand jury, and there are hopefully many more to go. 

Stay tuned!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and the effort to hold accountable groups that take advantage of their tax exempt status and fund agitators and street violence. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM RIOTS SCOTT BESSENT TAXES

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