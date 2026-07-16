Scott Bessent's Following the Lefty Non-Profit 'Tax-Exempt' Money (Dems Will NOT Like This Announcement)

For years now we've wanted to see the people and organizations who are behind the scenes funding leftist agitators and violence on the streets (including against law enforcement officers) held accountable, and that effort seems to be moving forward.

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According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, some of the organizations funding these activities have tax exempt status. Well, they do for now but perhaps not much longer.

🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Scott Bessent announces US Department of Treasury is ACTIVELY investigating left-wing groups to REVOKE their tax-exempt status that are being used to provoke violence and foreign actors



WOW! MAKE IT HAPPEN! 🔥



"Treasury is expanding its efforts to identify… pic.twitter.com/W3BQa7ycUr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

Here's the full Bessent quote in the above post from @EricLDaugh:

"Treasury is expanding its efforts to identify organizations that abuse charitable and nonprofit structures as vehicles for illicit finance." "We are examining where tax exempt status has been exploited, where charitable entities have become financial conduits for foreign influence activity and how those entrusted with stewardship of these organizations have instead enabled violence, where the evidence leads we will not hesitate to follow and of course we will hold these organizations, officers, directors, accountable and just as financial institution must know their clients they must know their grantees." "That work is well underway."

The Southern Poverty Law Center has already been indicted by a federal grand jury, and there are hopefully many more to go.

Since there are 1.5 million registered Non-Profit and Charitable organizations in the United States this will probably expose some real shockers. Given the billions of $$ fraud exposed in the medical and healthcare spectrum the abuse will open our eyes. — Charles Cleary (@Cleary22Charles) July 16, 2026

This is EXACTLY what I voted for, @SecScottBessent. 👏🏼



Investigate every single NGO (progressive/liberal/conservative) for fraud. https://t.co/6txchdQqW5 — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) July 16, 2026

left-wing nonprofits abusing tax-exempt status to fund violence and foreign interference. Make it happen, Secretary Bessent! 🇺🇸 — Emma (@Emmaa1968) July 16, 2026

Stay tuned!

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and the effort to hold accountable groups that take advantage of their tax exempt status and fund agitators and street violence.

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