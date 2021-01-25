In case you missed it earlier, here are the House impeachment managers carrying their Article of Impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate:

The nine House impeachment managers, led by the House clerk and the Acting House Sargeant at Arms, are walking over to the Senate to present an Article of Impeachment against former Pres. Trump.pic.twitter.com/nk8s2ti8VO — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 26, 2021

Per @tedbarrettcnn: As this reading of the impeachment article is about to happen in the Senate, there are only a couple of Republicans on the room, one being McConnell and the other Romney. The Dem side of the aisle is fuller but not packed at this moment. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 26, 2021

More: New GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas is the other Republican in the room. Moments before the Sgt at Arms warned senators to be silent or face imprisonment, Schumer’s flip phone rang several times and he actually answered it. “Hello,” he said.

Per @tedbarrettcnn — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 26, 2021

As Twitchy reported, Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside over Trump’s trial in the Senate; rather, Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat member of the jury, will preside. There’s still some question over whether the Senate can impeach a private citizen; Sen. Rand Paul is a strong no.

I object to this unconstitutional sham of an “impeachment” trial and I will force a vote on whether the Senate can hold a trial of a private citizen. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 25, 2021

Republicans should reject any process that involves a partisan Democrat in the chair instead of the Chief Justice. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 25, 2021

We understand that a lot of conservatives gave up on Fox News after election night, but Sen. Tom Cotton was on with Brett Baier and also questioned the constitutional authority of impeaching a private citizen.

On Special Report, @SenTomCotton says a Senate impeachment trial of a private citizen is beyond the Constitution’s authority. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 25, 2021

Turley argues the same, though he links to others who disagree. It seems nonsensical and also a bad precedent to set. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) January 25, 2021

Especially if Roberts isn’t even bothering to come over. — Christine Combs (@ChristineComb19) January 25, 2021

And chief justice Roberts bows out for the “impartial” Leahy?? pic.twitter.com/dXbUPIRZ2J — Dwight Paulson (@paulson_dwight) January 25, 2021

In essence, a violation of clause 3, Article 1, section 9 of the Constitution, creating a law ex post facto. — Doug Fachnie (@DanburyDoug) January 25, 2021

But the New York Times (in an opinion piece) says yes, it is constitutional.

That seems obvious to me – just consider the consequences if Congress could impeach private citizens for the purpose of ensuring that they are disqualified for running for office. — AmericaFirst🇺🇸 (@guy_next_to_me) January 25, 2021

Oh, Sen. Mitt Romney will be there, and he’s already said he’s voting yes to “remove” Trump.

This is another abomination of the Constitution.

The Democrats have one reason and one reason alone to proceed w the impeachment is to disqualify Trump from running for President again. They do not have the authority to decide on that but the American people. Period! — Phil M 🇵🇭⚓🎳🇺🇸 (@fsmarra17) January 26, 2021

It's 2024 election interference in a direct way! — Thesanelib (@Thesanelib) January 26, 2021

Maybe … Trump just announced the opening of the Office of the Former President.

Doesn't sound like he's going to run again, especially the last sentence. pic.twitter.com/xwEHhu0Y8n — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 25, 2021

