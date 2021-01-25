As Twitchy reported this weekend, there wasn’t a lot of sympathy for the people of New Mexico who voted to turn the state blue and elect Joe Biden after it was reported that Biden’s moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits was “prompting widespread concerns” in the state, where funding for things like education depends on those oil wells.

We’d learned that Facebook had reportedly flagged a post claiming Biden’s executive order halting construction on the Keystone XL pipeline, which even Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported, would cost 11,000 jobs, but a manager on the pipeline says “hundreds of guys” have already been laid off as a direct result of Biden’s order.

“So for those workers, the answer is somebody else will get a job?” Sen. Ted Cruz asked Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg at a hearing a few days ago after Buttigieg claimed blocking the pipeline would be a net positive for employment.

We honestly don’t remember which way Biden had flip-flopped on fracking most recently, but it looks like he landed on a 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits.

