As Twitchy reported this weekend, there wasn’t a lot of sympathy for the people of New Mexico who voted to turn the state blue and elect Joe Biden after it was reported that Biden’s moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits was “prompting widespread concerns” in the state, where funding for things like education depends on those oil wells.

We’d learned that Facebook had reportedly flagged a post claiming Biden’s executive order halting construction on the Keystone XL pipeline, which even Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported, would cost 11,000 jobs, but a manager on the pipeline says “hundreds of guys” have already been laid off as a direct result of Biden’s order.

General Manager working on the Keystone XL pipeline: “hundreds of guys” have already been laid off because of Biden's executive order to halt construction of the pipeline pic.twitter.com/BrEZ5h8pZ2 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) January 25, 2021

Your union pushed this agenda…thank them. — cynthia burns (@pastorcab) January 25, 2021

Might wanna ask your union to reconsider who they back next round. — JP🐮 (@PapaBear1713) January 25, 2021

This wasn’t a surprise to anyone — Whitey (@WhiteJr75) January 25, 2021

They can always learn to code — Androo (@adownie) January 25, 2021

@davidfrum thinks they should all become yoga teachers. — Remember the Fuckingers (@theknoxvillebr1) January 25, 2021

Guess they need to get one of those new green jobs Buttigieg is creating. — Vlad Hornet (@NotWoked) January 25, 2021

“So for those workers, the answer is somebody else will get a job?” Sen. Ted Cruz asked Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg at a hearing a few days ago after Buttigieg claimed blocking the pipeline would be a net positive for employment.

I’ve worked for that company in the past! This will also hurt truck drivers as well! — BearsFan (@BryceHerrington) January 25, 2021

Michels is a Wisconsin based company. The effects of this decision go far beyond the local construction area. — greg augustine (@gaugustine934) January 25, 2021

They were warned… — Nilson Cortez (@NilsonCortez1) January 25, 2021

Elections. Have. Consequences. — Chris Dunlap 🇺🇸 (@ChrisDunlap1) January 25, 2021

How many of these pipeline workers voted for Biden? — Jon Plain (@JPlain75) January 25, 2021

Elections have consequences. Good luck with with building solar panels. — Jeffrey Yoder (@yoder9339) January 25, 2021

You’ve got to feel for these guys. They’re out there in the elements trying to earn a living and produce something that we all benefit from. First coal, then fracking, and now cheap oil and gas. Maybe we let the free market decide when something needs to go away..? — Ron Cabeen (@CabeenRon) January 25, 2021

A very sad day for these hard workers. The oil and gas industry is the greatest industry in the world. Not only does, it cool, heat and power the world, but without petrochemicals derived from oil and gas, we would not have cell phones, computers, cars, airplanes, etc. etc. etc. — Beverly Jernigan (@beverlyjernigan) January 25, 2021

I knew this would happen. — MsMermaid124 (@onewiththesand) January 25, 2021

@POTUS is well on his way to destroying the energy industry. — Anthony Dunkley (@AnthonyDunkley) January 25, 2021

Yep and next it will be the oil fields — drivinhighways (@chris50934905) January 25, 2021

The goal is to give this market to others. Disqusting. — Enguerrand Damien (@EnguerrandDami1) January 25, 2021

My job is directly related to fracking and I was laid off Dec 31 along with many others I was told it was a direct result of the election and what was to come. — GW (@GW74791805) January 25, 2021

We honestly don’t remember which way Biden had flip-flopped on fracking most recently, but it looks like he landed on a 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits.

