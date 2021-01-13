People are relentless in their quest to have expelled from Congress anyone who didn’t vote to certify the election, charging them with sedition and trying to overthrow an election, and their main targets are Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. A protest group that wanted to hang their “EXPEL ALL FASCISTS” banner emblazoned with the names of those Congress members on the Capitol fence were turned away by Capitol Police Wednesday, and things got ugly.

Here’s Nic Rowan of the Washington Examiner:

A protester writes Josh Hawley’s name on a banner laid out in front of the Capitol that says EXPEL ALL FASCISTS pic.twitter.com/tY6uujd5zk — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) January 13, 2021

They’re writing the names of any Republican in congress who supported Trump’s election challenges. pic.twitter.com/S7g9oVw61u — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) January 13, 2021

The protesters say they’re going to tie this banner to the fence surrounding the Capitol. Behind that fence, there are hundreds of cops and members of the National Guard—so, we’ll see. pic.twitter.com/nBXuYar59V — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) January 13, 2021

Police say they won’t get through. — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) January 13, 2021

Police didn’t let them through and took a lot of abuse for it:

Protesters are now harassing the police at the fence. pic.twitter.com/eXVr4e8Jud — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) January 13, 2021

The National Guard is on standby as BLM protesters scream at police. pic.twitter.com/YHEjpNcgNN — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) January 13, 2021

Last week it was MAGA, this week it’s BLM. So spins the wheel of fortune for the Capitol Hill Police. — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) January 13, 2021

If it puts things into perspective, this is what the Capitol Police faced last Wednesday:

If you want to know exactly what the Capitol Police were up against and exactly how outnumbered they were, you should watch this clip from a video uploaded by one of the rioters. pic.twitter.com/TarEA6gWPG — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 13, 2021

Here is the moment the rioters broke through the thin police line at the front of the Capitol. "I hope you all fucking die!" "You better run, cops!" "You better fucking run!" pic.twitter.com/UqffjyQ6oN — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 13, 2021

Inexcusable.

We’re also not big on the whole name-calling thing; we don’t remember groups calling to expel “fascist” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin when he objected to the certification of 2016’s election citing voter suppression; on Wednesday he served as one of the House’s impeachment managers.

Maybe both sides need to stop acting like a bunch of petulant 5 year olds on a playground pointing fingers and blaming the other for “starting it” and do the work of the people. I’m tired of my hard earned money paying for this crap and their salaries. — Girl Friday85 (@GFriday85) January 13, 2021

These are useful idiots. They in fact love fascism and authoritarians, as long as the have the feeling those politicians are on “their side”. Morons who don’t realize the ruling class doesn’t give a shit about Americans and are only in it for themselves. — Eric (@elane1013) January 13, 2021

I feel like this is targeted harassment & incitement to violence. These people are starting an insurrection https://t.co/F68nXnNhwa — Mindy (@just_mindy) January 13, 2021

Agreed. Those are the new rules. — Reed Thielfoldt 🇺🇸 (@ReedThielfoldt) January 13, 2021

Just remember if they start rioting we can start talking about insurrection — SmokyHillBound (@SmokyHillBound) January 13, 2021

Exactly. They say no violence and then fan the flames. MSM is the party responsible and creating the angry divide. — Aborigine86 (@Aborigine861) January 13, 2021

Why are they allowed to be there. I thought that’s a restricted area — VK… (@vjeannek) January 13, 2021

It is and they know it.

Last week was sad, but I'm not gonna take your protest more seriously than I took them when the centerpiece looks like it came from a homecoming pep rally. — Matt Thompson (@MattyT_6) January 13, 2021

Can’t wait for that unity to kick in Jan. 20.

