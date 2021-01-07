Tragic. We saw tweets floating around earlier about a Capitol Police officer dying, but with no other information. Now we’re being told he was taken off of life support after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter.

#BREAKING A source confirms a US Capitol Police Officer has been taken off life support and died, after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter yesterday. #NexstarDC — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) January 8, 2021

God bless him and his family. Pit in my stomach here. — John Silver (@JohnFSilver) January 8, 2021

I’m so sorry for the family of this officer. I hope the insurgent is found and arrested quickly. — Tasha (@TashaD2N) January 8, 2021

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — David Boyd (@DavidBoydhoops) January 8, 2021

Heartbreaking 😔 — laura 🌸 (@laura_detroit) January 8, 2021

And that makes it felony murder. — Sedition isn’t patriotic. (@justiceischeap) January 8, 2021

Congress needs to make sure that this officer remains on the payroll, with regular pay raises and promotions, until his kids are out of school and his wife remains alive. And then extend that to any Capitol Police officer who dies in the line of duty. @RepSwalwell @AOC — Red Tanager 🌊 (@Red_Tanager) January 8, 2021

Prayers for that officer’s family. — Shertc2K (@collura_sherry) January 8, 2021

I hope whoever did that realizes they are likely on video doing that. They’re going down. — Overlord (@erikdhansen) January 8, 2021

I am SO SORRY this happened. They all have this man's death on their hands. My heart breaks for his family, his fellow officers, and all that loved him. This didn't have to happen! I'm sick to my stomach. — EveryThingBravo (@HereForGood12) January 8, 2021

In other news, the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police is resigning as of the 16th.

U.S. Capitol Police chief resigns one day after riots https://t.co/CkrWrQHL5w — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2021

Good. What an abysmal job protecting our representatives. — Swk (@SWKoontz) January 7, 2021

You have to question anyone who would even want that job. They can't win or do their job no matter what happens — the big sizzle (@darealbigsizzle) January 7, 2021

I think that was a failure at a level we can all agree was totally unacceptable by any standard. What’s to stop literally anybody from doing the same if that’s how terrible this guy is at securing the capital building. — Sailor Ripley 🌎🦑🔬🇺🇸 (@Oh_Llama1) January 8, 2021

Editor’s note: We’re using a photo of the thin blue line flag despite Politifact saying it’s “mostly true” that it’s “anti-Black Lives Matter.”

Related: