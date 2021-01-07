Tragic. We saw tweets floating around earlier about a Capitol Police officer dying, but with no other information. Now we’re being told he was taken off of life support after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter.

In other news, the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police is resigning as of the 16th.

Editor’s note: We’re using a photo of the thin blue line flag despite Politifact saying it’s “mostly true” that it’s “anti-Black Lives Matter.”

