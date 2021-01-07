After being banned from Twitter for tweets and a video that allegedy helped incite the riot at the Capitol Building Wednesday, President Trump returned to social media Thursday with a stronger condemnation of the violence and the message that the United States will soon have a new president:

Maybe we’ll hear more from him in the future if Twitter and Facebook don’t ban him.

