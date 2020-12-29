As Twitchy has reported, Kamala Harris, who said she wouldn’t trust a vaccine developed under the Trump administration, took the coronavirus vaccine anyway, allegedly as a show of confidence for the American people.
Kamala: I will not take the vaccine because Trump told us to
Also Kamala:
pic.twitter.com/OUmKdpqEbj
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 29, 2020
Joe Biden, speaking from the Office of the President-Elect, said that both he and “President-elect Harris” took the vaccine as a show of confidence.
Again…..President-Elect Harris pic.twitter.com/mI8YBWiGkw
— Alice (@themodalice) December 29, 2020
This is not the first time:
Does Biden even know he ran for President?🤔
WATCH:🔻 pic.twitter.com/mPZfi2NJwi
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 29, 2020
Wow. Just wow. 😳
— Liz Flynn (@LizFlynnTV) December 29, 2020
Oh God, we’re so fucked.
— Hey Now! (@bpblues060) December 29, 2020
Bait and switch
— Doctor Sekzi (Gulag Prisoner 58008) 🌲 ⚽️♪ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ♪ (@DoctorSekzi) December 29, 2020
When they tell you what they are going to do, BELIEVE THEM.
— Tracie Lehman (@tlehman2) December 29, 2020
He knows he is merely a placeholder
— 🇺🇸Victoria 🇺🇸 (@VictoriaInCO) December 29, 2020
Boy, is this embarrassing.
The world’s going to start feeling sorry for us.😂
— daph07 (@daph073) December 29, 2020
Oh my. I’d say it’s unbelievable…except we all know it’s happening. Also, he looks like death warmed over. He is truly not capable of being in charge of the free world. It literally makes me sick to my stomach.
— patriotismrunsinmyveins (@HonorLucas1) December 29, 2020
Whoa. 😳 we did surmise this, however insane to actually hear it.
— Lana James (@LanaJamesuny) December 29, 2020
Things are going swell over there
— 🇺🇸Top 1% of MAGA Patriots🇺🇸 (@Miles_R_Locke) December 29, 2020
He can’t even keep a secret. Shhh…not yet joe. pic.twitter.com/vzdV1Du5rQ
— Jess (@jessKa521) December 29, 2020
81 million 😂😂😂😂😂.
— AV (@Avelazq123) December 29, 2020
What a moron.
No way this brain-addled, hair-sniffing, grifter won.
— Anthony Sasson (@Sassonii) December 29, 2020
He knows he’s on the way out.
— Veterans for Vaccine Liability (@humphreysmcgoo1) December 29, 2020
At least he’s in on the plan.
— None-ya (@ddfs1982) December 29, 2020
Freudian slip 🤷🏼♂️🤦♂️
— Tim Ross (@TimothyRoss83) December 29, 2020
The guy can't stop giving up his hand terrible poker player
— Jnapo (@Jnapo3) December 29, 2020
They aren’t going to hide it if they totally get away with it.
— Joe Dobrowski (@DrJoeDobrowski) December 29, 2020
Guys, once is funny. This is… this is not… funny.
— Dr. saintscrem💀 (@saintscrem) December 29, 2020
It’s funny now, but will be exponentially less funny once he’s actually sworn in.
