As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Biden spoke from the Office of the President-Elect Monday, where he said he was going to find out who built all those cages at the border and expressed his respect for the intelligence community, such as the FBI agents who’ve been investigating his son since 2018. He also brought up climate change, which at the Democratic primary debates he called the biggest issue facing the country.

Biden, who said he’d ban fracking before saying he wouldn’t ban fracking, and promised to transition away from fossil fuels, warned the nation that “the very existence of our planet” is at stake from carbon emissions.

Remember when his old boss took office and said that was the day the rise of the oceans began to slow and the planet began to heal? What happened with all that?

