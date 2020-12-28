As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Biden spoke from the Office of the President-Elect Monday, where he said he was going to find out who built all those cages at the border and expressed his respect for the intelligence community, such as the FBI agents who’ve been investigating his son since 2018. He also brought up climate change, which at the Democratic primary debates he called the biggest issue facing the country.

Biden, who said he’d ban fracking before saying he wouldn’t ban fracking, and promised to transition away from fossil fuels, warned the nation that “the very existence of our planet” is at stake from carbon emissions.

Biden: Carbon emmissions threaten “the very existence of our planet” pic.twitter.com/ZM6Ks0dElA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 28, 2020

The planet will cease to exist? https://t.co/MAyNm3Nyo0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 28, 2020

Yes, in 12 years!!! — Jason Moglia (@JPM327) December 28, 2020

Fingers crossed. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) December 29, 2020

I’m sure the fact checkers will provide a sober analysis on this — Mostly Peaceful Pat (@PatMcPSU) December 28, 2020

6 billion years or warming and cooling. The planet is still here. — RicardoSaltero (@RicardoSaltero) December 28, 2020

Intelligence briefed him on the Doomsday Machine swallowing up whole planets. pic.twitter.com/8yREJuuZT7 — Jacob 57th Regiment (@CrewHopes) December 28, 2020

Just look what happened to Pluto. — Spam Elliot (@jones4440) December 28, 2020

You just have to imagine carbon emissions looking like the Death Star pic.twitter.com/TcqeikWG0A — #ResisttheLeft (@JoeCorso7) December 28, 2020

Yes: the weight of all that carbon will make the planet so heavy it will tip over. — MAGA_IN_CA (@MAGAINCA1) December 28, 2020

It’s so crazy. The planet has survived great upheavals in climate in the past. And he acts like humans can’t adapt to changes. It’s so crazy stupid, I can hardly stand it. — Nancy ⚔️ (@olliemamaemma) December 28, 2020

We'll be lunch for a black hole before climate change does anything. — High in the Mountains (@8700_Feet_High) December 28, 2020

Yes. Carbon emissions eventually lead to black holes. pic.twitter.com/60w8WYvVUv — Luther Broadsword (@Broadsword_Luke) December 28, 2020

The same was said about acid rain. — Chris P. Bacon (@davidnespanol) December 28, 2020

America is truly the land of opportunity. Where mental incapacity is no barrier to high office — Rhys John McKenzie (@mckenzie_rhys) December 28, 2020

I must have missed the part where he said he spoke to China and India and they are committed to not building any more coal plants. "Our very existence as a country" is threaten by leaders like him, who wants to destroy our economy, while China grows their economy. — marnes (@marnes) December 28, 2020

Just pray we hang on to the Senate and keep this senile old fool from destroying our country. — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) December 28, 2020

Always doom and gloom — patricia wilkinson (@patrici48820431) December 28, 2020

Fear is their weapon of choice. — Granite Sentry (@granitesentry) December 28, 2020

The language is purposeful. They want to create a sense of urgency, fear and panic so citizens will turn over more of their money and freedom. Power over the people is their actual goal. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) December 28, 2020

This coming from the man who’s involved with his son and brother in Ukrainian oil and gas and made $$$$ — Melissa L (@missa2970) December 28, 2020

He's telling us he's going to cause catastrophic damage to America. — D. O'Genius (@D_ogenius) December 28, 2020

Remember when his old boss took office and said that was the day the rise of the oceans began to slow and the planet began to heal? What happened with all that?

