President Trump has just put out a video asking for Congress to come back and amend its COVID relief and omnibus spending bill, increasing individual relief payouts to $2,000 from $600.

Wow, ok, Pres Trump is asking Congress to come back and amend the COVID relief/Omnibus spending bill: "I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple," he says. https://t.co/4pRZPfLz6K — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 23, 2020

BREAKING: Trump calls the COVID relief bill a “disgrace”, slams the amount of “wasteful spending” in it, citing money going to foreign countries, etc, and asks Congress to amend the bill to increase direct payments to Americans from “ridiculously low” $600 to $2,000. @FOXLA https://t.co/0i3nc35Jb2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 23, 2020

Trump tells Congress to amend the stimulus bill or "the next administration will have to deliver a covid relief package" He wants them to remove "wasteful and unnecessary items," citing expenditures that are part of the omnibus spending bill, not the attached stimulus package. https://t.co/BHgI9wix6f — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 23, 2020

Trump in video on coronavirus bill: “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation..” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 23, 2020

Good — Lizzie Mat (@LMatjeka) December 23, 2020

and he is right, in places like #California where restaurants and other businesses have been forced to close by politicians many times with no science or data behind it, they deserve more support then $600 #COVID19 #StimulusBill — yossie weinberg (@yossieweinberg) December 23, 2020

There’s no excuse for other countries getting millions while we have to be happy with $600. — President-Elect Peter 🖤 Darth Sardonis (@fistfulofpeter) December 23, 2020

The bill is a total disgrace. Trump is the best president we've ever had — Alice (@themodalice) December 23, 2020

President for America — no name (@nofaceeeeeeeeee) December 23, 2020

Related: