Sean Davis of The Federalist is reporting that the FBI on Monday canceled at the last second its briefing of congressional leadership on Rep. Eric Swalwell and his relationship with a Chinese spy.

What’s up, FBI?

How many elected officials don’t even want to know?

The media’s already dropped it. Like CNN’s Brian Stelter has informed us, “journalism is all about proportionality.” You don’t want to turn into Fox News and cover a Democratic scandal too much.

