We’re going to take issue with the New York Post’s tweet here; we don’t think New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he actually would ride the subway for a week to show people it’s safe. Rather, our take was that he liked the idea in theory, but we didn’t hear any commitment from him to ditch his SUV and driver.

He really has the New York City commuter look down in that photo. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was downright giddy when she and her handlers jumped on the subway for a couple of stops.

All of those curfews are based on the science that the coronavirus spreads between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

It was April 29 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally ordered the subway to be cleaned every night.

He’ll probably kill a beloved rat or something this time. Pizza rat.

