We’re going to take issue with the New York Post’s tweet here; we don’t think New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he actually would ride the subway for a week to show people it’s safe. Rather, our take was that he liked the idea in theory, but we didn’t hear any commitment from him to ditch his SUV and driver.

Mayor de Blasio will ride subway to prove it's safe amid COVID-19 https://t.co/jPy1H5tFrU pic.twitter.com/OkuJ8NLfaP — New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2020

He really has the New York City commuter look down in that photo. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was downright giddy when she and her handlers jumped on the subway for a couple of stops.

Looks pretty happy about it — Jonathan bunch of numbers (@Jonatha19663193) December 14, 2020

He looks stoked about it — bailedwiththehay (@adamlbollinger) December 14, 2020

Look like he’s holding his breath for the whole ride..😂 — James Brown (@MeJamesBrown) December 14, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 he looks absolutely thrilled about it too. — BabyCaps (@CharmdMetal) December 14, 2020

Don’t even let him out of the tunnel. — Tony Greer (@TgMacro) December 14, 2020

He should do so without his security detail. At Two A.M. — Maniot (@ckouros) December 14, 2020

All of those curfews are based on the science that the coronavirus spreads between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

No security detail ? Only way it is relevant! — George T. Lenormand (@747pilot1) December 14, 2020

He will have half a dozen cops clearing out any car he is in — Ray (@ShortBaldAngry) December 14, 2020

Maybe he'll show up at a riot without his personal guard, to show they're mostly peaceful protests. I'll get popcorn. — NoLeftTurn (@BuckStevens11) December 14, 2020

Would be amazing if he had his wallet stolen. — Dr Ron Rona (@MrsRonRona) December 14, 2020

In a related story, New Yorkers refuse to ride subway so as to avoid being near de Blasio. — President-Elect #REOPENAMERICA #SaveColumbus ⚽️ (@DANNYCARLINO) December 14, 2020

Schmuck on wheels, literally — @nickzbutcher (@nickzbutcher) December 14, 2020

Brave and stunning 🤣 — Sabrina Y. (@Luna_Lovegoodxx) December 14, 2020

But restaurants are closed? — President-elect Buttercup48 🇺🇲 (@Buttercup481) December 14, 2020

He looks thrilled. Why close restaurants if NYC is so safe? I’d rather be in a restaurant than on the subway — Debbie Woodard (@debbwoodard) December 14, 2020

Ok but restaurants aren’t? — LIM 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@MILZ45) December 14, 2020

So then why are restaurants closing? — Damon A. Salvadore (@DamonSalvadore1) December 14, 2020

so you can ride in a subway but can't sit inside a restaurant? Science! — Adam Boone (@adam_boone11) December 14, 2020

@NYCMayor the subway is safe but restaurants aren’t 🤡 — Okrus08 (@Okrus08) December 14, 2020

But you can’t go to church tho — #EndSARS (@uchchris) December 14, 2020

Wait, so riding the subway is safe when everyone is close together but businesses are not? Ok. No one should comply! — Jessica Nuñez (@JNunezMusic) December 14, 2020

He's deciding to do this just now in December? — Dr. Phil (@philllosoraptor) December 14, 2020

It was April 29 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally ordered the subway to be cleaned every night.

So you’re saying there’ll be one clean, criminal-free car this week? — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) December 14, 2020

Hide the Groundhogs. — Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) December 14, 2020

He’ll probably kill a beloved rat or something this time. Pizza rat.

