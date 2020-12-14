The Electoral College, which many Democrats want to do away with, has cast its votes, and Joe Biden is now officially president-elect:

Electoral College cements @JoeBiden victory Senate Republicans finally begin to speak long-obvious truths in recognizing President-elect Biden#WH spouts nonsense about “alternate slate of electors” @realDonaldTrump ousts (very nice meeting) #BillBarr Dec. 14, 2020 — Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) December 14, 2020

What was that last bit? President Trump ousts Attorney General Bill Barr after a very nice meeting? We’re seeing headlines that he was fired, and some that say he resigned.

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Sebastian Gorka — that’s Dr. Sebastian Gorka — says, “Good.”

NEW: Attorney General Bill Barr gave Trump his letter of resignation, with a month left in the administration and two weeks after Barr publicly threw cold water on Trump's insistence of widespread voter fraud and a stolen election https://t.co/vUdGFvdrLZ pic.twitter.com/cQjZohEVtw — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 14, 2020

Trump FIRES AG Bill Barr after 'very nice meeting' in wake of revelation he intervened to keep Hunter Biden probe secret https://t.co/gGcvf799pF pic.twitter.com/FeQtAjPCU0 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 14, 2020

Donald Trump has kind words for Bill Barr. Why does everyone think they know more than Donald Trump? https://t.co/zsZQarm6qc — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 14, 2020

Here come the hottest takes:

This is how it always ends for enablers of authoritarians. In the end, he will always throw you under the bus. Take heed, GOP. You sold everything, yourselves, your honor, the country, for a man who values only himself. Be humiliated forever, Bill Barr. https://t.co/MlfUAVXNN5 — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) December 14, 2020

We imagine he’s going to have a nice Christmas.

If you believe Bill Barr resigned, you probably also believe Donald Trump won the election. Fred Flintstone was fired. They can call it whatever the F they want but make no mistake Bill Barr was fired. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 14, 2020

BREAKING: Bill Barr is resigning before Christmas! How do you feel about this? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 14, 2020

Almost like he was never there. — Reginald (@rh200001) December 14, 2020

Relieved. — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) December 14, 2020

He stayed long enough to run out the clock on draining the swamp. — Jodi Walker (@JodiLynnWalker) December 14, 2020

At this critical time, if you're not with us, you're against us. — Patriot (@Patriots_RiseUp) December 14, 2020

Hallelujah! — Barbara Grant (@barbaraggrant) December 14, 2020

NO ONE has been indicted or gone to prison in the past four years. — ******DOCTOR jerZboyMediaUSA/MERRY CHRISTMAS**** (@jerZboyUSA) December 14, 2020

He sold out. It was time. — blackbirds88 (@EricLundy88) December 14, 2020

Don’t let the door. — LEOTRUCKER (@LEOTRUCKER) December 14, 2020

He might as well if he isn't going to do his job. — Jeanne Nicholson 🔹 (@JeannesTweeting) December 14, 2020

Wish it was last year before Christmas. He was a huge disappointment. Not sure if he was lazy, compromised, incompetent, overwhelmed or all of those. Sick of him not doing anything when millions of people were begging him to get the job done and we got zip out of him. — Leesa FL (@leesa_fl) December 14, 2020

We got that cool meme of him sipping water and shrugging.