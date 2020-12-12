In case you hadn’t heard, there was a rally in Washington, D.C. Saturday in support of President Trump. Dan Scavino posted an aerial shot from Marine One which flew over the crowd on its way to the Army-Navy game.

President @realDonaldTrump flies over Freedom Plaza in Marine One, before heading north to West Point for the #ArmyNavyGame. THANK YOU, PATRIOTS❤️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/cczbTXBSN4 — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) December 12, 2020

Seeing as the place was packed with Trump supporters, Antifa just happened to be there too, and now that it’s getting dark, things are heating up. Joe Biden assured us at the second presidential debate that Antifa is “just an idea,” but what does that make the black bloc?

Drew Hernandez managed to catch a Trump-supporting couple being assaulted:

DC: Christian Trump Supporting Couple physically assaulted and maced by Antifa/BLM militants #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/m4CSy2dZOc — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020

ANTIFA is a racist terror group. They’ve been caught on tape using racial slurs directed at Minorities and they violently attack innocent people because ANTIFA worships fascism. They’re all pigs, and their families are embarrassed to have spawned such degenerate losers. https://t.co/oTOAfFK7wk — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 12, 2020

The Daily Beast’s Shelby Talbott is there and found that counter-protesters didn’t appreciate Trump supporters in Black Lives Matter Plaza.

A large group in black bloc is at McPherson Square gearing up with helmets, masks, shields etc. Police are all over the area pic.twitter.com/9EhHjRYY8c — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

Some Trump supporters walked through the square and were confronted by people in black bloc. Police intervened as the situation began to escalate and BLM protesters did not seem happy about them being there: pic.twitter.com/odXciFX3qE — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 12, 2020

And now it’s “all-out brawls” between Antifa and Proud Boys:

All out brawls in downtown DC between black bloc protesters and Proud Boys right now: pic.twitter.com/ObPlnScI0W — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 13, 2020

Proud Boys fight with police as they try to get through the blockade. Police are trying to separate the groups. This is in downtown DC right now: pic.twitter.com/gJByULIHmg — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 13, 2020

People are absolutely pepper spraying the sh!t out of each other down here. pic.twitter.com/9Ne8wfKepN — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) December 13, 2020

The thing is, Antifa and Black Lives Matter aren’t going away after Inauguration Day. (Even without Trump, we’d expect the “Poor Boys” to hang around as a counter to Antifa.) Joe Biden is going to have to eventually say something about these extremist left-wing groups whose existence he denies.

