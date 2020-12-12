Well, this is unexpected. Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, issued a press release Saturday saying that after issuing their report Sept. 23 “on the foreign entanglements and conflicts of interest of the Biden family,” attorneys for Hunter and James Biden have refused to cooperate.

“It would be nice, and in the public’s interest, if the Biden family and their associates would be cooperative with the Senate, the American people we represent, and the mainstream media that has now joined our long interest in these crucial matters,” Johnson writes.

Trending

Here’s Ron Johnson on “Hannity” the other night:

Related:

Tags: Attorneyschuck grassleycommitteescooperationforeign entanglementsHunter BidenRon Johnson