Well, this is unexpected. Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, issued a press release Saturday saying that after issuing their report Sept. 23 “on the foreign entanglements and conflicts of interest of the Biden family,” attorneys for Hunter and James Biden have refused to cooperate.

“It would be nice, and in the public’s interest, if the Biden family and their associates would be cooperative with the Senate, the American people we represent, and the mainstream media that has now joined our long interest in these crucial matters,” Johnson writes.

#HunterBiden Senators @ChuckGrassley @SenRonJohnson “Attorneys for Hunter + James Biden have refused to cooperate with the committees. It should be noted that, collectively, President Trump’s family + associates produced documents + agreed to appear at interviews…” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/tjQ3xuLEr3 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 12, 2020

Here’s Ron Johnson on “Hannity” the other night:

In September we released a report documenting millions of dollars Hunter Biden received from foreign business dealings. We've been sounding the alarm, but the mainstream media has ignored this story. pic.twitter.com/rd5zI1O0KZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 11, 2020

