Now that the Justice Department has apparently passed the point where its policy of not conducting “overt” actions that could influence an election has passed, the news is out that Hunter Biden and his tax affairs have been under investigation since 2018. Sen. Tom Cotton isn’t waiting around for a Biden administration to call for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

🚨🚨🚨 Here we go. Cotton calls for special counsel to investigate Hunter Bidenhttps://t.co/6UK88JF2O9 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 10, 2020

The Hill reports:

Cotton alleged during a Fox News interview that Hunter Biden appears to be the subject of a far-ranging investigation and cited allegations of securities fraud, money laundering and “a crooked hospital deal with Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother” in Western Pennsylvania. “These investigations span multiple jurisdictions and if Joe Biden becomes president then all of those prosecutors are in line to be fired next month. If there were ever circumstances that created a conflict of interest and called for a special counsel, I think those circumstances are present here,” Cotton said. “The Biden family has been trading on Joe Biden’s public office for fifty years,” he added. “Do we really think that that will change if Joe Biden becomes president, the highest office in the land?”

How about that reporting? Cotton “alleged” that Biden “appears to be the subject of a far-ranging investigation.” Hunter Biden himself confirmed the existence of the investigation in his statement to the press Wednesday.

Why not, I thought that is how it works now. — US Army Air Force🇺🇸 (@point45percent) December 10, 2020

Yep, the precedent has been set. And speaking of precedent, Donald Trump Jr. says there’s a thousand times more evidence that the Bidens are compromised by China than there ever was of President Trump being compromised by Russia.

The harsh reality is that there is 1000 times more evidence of the Bidens being compromised by China than there ever was about the Trumps and Russia. https://t.co/DwNPh0lt4w — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2020

This is an understatement — Asa Elliott (@asahelliott) December 10, 2020

Yes. And ACTUAL concrete evidence. Of all kinds — MissUnderstood (@MissUnd79512530) December 10, 2020

NEED that special counsel, NOW!!! — NoLeftTurn (@BuckStevens11) December 10, 2020

I have a hunch we will see the truth in 2021 — Ian Douglas (@ijedouglas) December 10, 2020

How does anyone out there feel about a special counsel investigation?

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT.

DO IT. https://t.co/ln7plvAYTQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 10, 2020

Do it! Go medieval on these traitorous bastards. — Bill H (@FlatvilleBill) December 10, 2020

There is no reason not to. What are they waiting for?!? — mr. doubtfire (@SeaBassNeely) December 10, 2020

You should probably add the Big Guy to the investigation! — tscrubjones (@tscrubjones) December 10, 2020

mixed feelings, I'm looking forward to Biden being thrown out of office as a chinese stooge, but really hoping the sweet meteor of death hits before I have to hear President Kamala. — joe (@JoeGremlin) December 10, 2020

Solid point.

Related: