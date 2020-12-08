Remember early on in the Democratic primaries when there was genuine concern that candidate Joe Biden might have a #MeToo problem? Aside from the allegations of sexual assault from Tara Reade were all those videos we’ve seen of Biden invading the personal space of women and children, kissing them on the neck, and sniffing their hair? Biden even put out a video in April saying that social norms were changing and he’d be more mindful of respecting personal space in the future, the problem was that bad.

On Tuesday, Biden tapped Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, but she won’t give him any points on the #MeToo scale if this opposition research published by the Washington Post in 2018 gets out:

Joe Biden's pick for HUD Secretary is Rep. Marcia Fudge, who wrote this letter in 2015 in support of a judge who beat his wife so bad she needed reconstructive plastic surgery. She called him "a good man who made a bad mistake." He stabbed his wife to death three years later. pic.twitter.com/ucWftGteG5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2020

But he assured Fudge that something like that would never happen again.

And to refresh your memory, this piece of oppo first came to light in 2018 when Marcia Fudge challenged Nancy Pelosi for Speaker. h/t to Yamiche on this one https://t.co/xmDNN1DiGs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2020

That’s right … she did challenge Nancy Pelosi for Speaker.

Slightly different quality of character & judgement than Ben Carson. 🙄 — Pete Newsome (@petenewsome) December 9, 2020

And how they tried to destroy Ben Carson.

Im old enough to remember when a black neurosurgeon wasn’t good enough to be HUD secretary. — Sunlight_Best_Disinfectant (@SunlightBest) December 9, 2020

“He was a good man who’s made a couple of bad mistakes…”😬 — Pallets of Ballots (@Matt_Schtick1) December 8, 2020

But he was mostly good. — Xi Jinping President Erect (@IAMISjp) December 9, 2020

He did do it mostly peacefully. — HankLydon Czar of The Ministry Of Truth (@lydon_hank) December 9, 2020

She seems like an excellent judge of character — GamblingAuthority Elect (@Thisthingwedo) December 8, 2020

Greg we all make mistakes sometimes — Sam (@geometrywarrior) December 9, 2020

Any comment today, @Yamiche ? Or will this conveniently go down the memory hole? — Select O Speed (@SelectSpeed) December 8, 2020

but she is a female person of color which means she is a great choice because diversity. — Jussie Smollet’s Subway Sandwich (@janon1234) December 9, 2020

She’s also a great champion of that “unity” Biden keeps tweeting about; from 2019:

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) on the House floor: “many who support [Trump] are either racist, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb. … [Trump's victory] measures the declining patriotic and moral values of the many citizens of America” pic.twitter.com/RzQNqDcNmL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 12, 2019

Biden has all the best people — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) December 8, 2020

How does she keep getting elected to Congress? — P. Fiddy (@Ease_Private) December 8, 2020

She’s a Democrat in Cleveland.

She really fudged that one — Charles (Grod)in Charge (@Charles07862597) December 8, 2020

The entire proposed administration is hot garbage. Good job everyone. — Eric (@elane1013) December 9, 2020

Biden appointing anyone is like me hiring people for my imaginary boutique I don’t own. — lisa (@lisa26061009) December 9, 2020

Fact:

Joe Biden didn’t pick anybody. He’s home eating a bowl of Cheerios 🥣 — Ralph Alberti (@ralphalberti) December 8, 2020

Good question above, though; will Yamiche Alcindor and the Washington Post memory-hole this since they got to keep Speaker Pelosi like they wanted?

