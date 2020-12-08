Portland’s in great shape. Remember when CNN fact-checker Jason Campbell disproved President Trump’s claim that the city was aflame with riots by posting a photo of the park where he was enjoying his morning breakfast burrito without even being “attacked by shadowy gangs of Antifa commandos”? Maybe if he’d gone downtown where the fires were actually burning his fact-check might have gone differently.
Take Mississippi Avenue, for example. We’re hearing from the Portland Tribune’s Zane Sparling that protesters there are erecting a new “autonomous zone” in response to a family being evicted.
Protesters in Portland are occupying space around Mississippi Avenue following police returning to the “Red House,” where a local family is being evicted pic.twitter.com/C4b4JRhN7T
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020
The barricades at Portland’s newest autonomous zone are being reinforced with power tools… no sign of police since they were forced back
Observers tell me the clash reminded them of recent scenes in Paris pic.twitter.com/ICzxfeDdId
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020
The recent scenes in Paris were not good.
It’s a very calm scene at the moment, with more than 100 demonstrators holding the area around the Red House on Mississippi Ave in Portland pic.twitter.com/20iKi68orD
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020
Wonder what that big pile of rocks is for.
A new autonomous zone in Portland is currently being set up and reinforced:
(👀 @RichieMcGinniss) ⬇️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rBPJSWtfIq
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 8, 2020
What a sh*thole
— 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) December 8, 2020
— Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) December 8, 2020
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 8, 2020
Always start with building a wall. Lol
— Justin Zinser 🇺🇸 (@JustinZinser) December 8, 2020
At first glance I legit thought this was someone's clip from a Fallout game.
— 🧶 The Knotty Simmer 🧶 (@BusySimmer) December 8, 2020
It's a Fallout 4 settlement, but with less rads, less hygiene, and lower chances of surviving anything at all
— Schedule Bear 🐻 (@islero47) December 8, 2020
built forts in the woods as an 8 year old that were more impressive than this. Do none of them know how to use a hammer and nails? https://t.co/4WePltR2XQ
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) December 8, 2020
Just one tank. Please. Just one. I’ll drive. pic.twitter.com/eTsT5R0Wvf
— Gran Kraken (@GranTweets2) December 8, 2020
Lol! That isn't a fence. It isn't even a shitty bike ramp.
— Andy Rankin (@arankin8) December 8, 2020
Can you imagine living in one of those houses…. but then again I’m sure most of them voted for all that Portland has become
— Tspick (@Confused_cop) December 8, 2020
Looks nice
— Lori D. (@lmd180) December 8, 2020
Wow. What incredible engineering.
— Drew (@Drewcrisco) December 8, 2020
@WGrynko pic.twitter.com/GaIAe9jGos
— Wiktor M (@WiktorM15) December 8, 2020
Hell they’ll run it better than @tedwheeler does
— Dylan Belew (@DylanBelew) December 8, 2020
I hope they let if flourish. They can create a new currency. It will be epic.
— Andy (@AndrewManley1) December 8, 2020
It didn’t go too well in Seattle. Good luck to any normal people still living in Portland.
— It’s A Rev (@TruthRev2) December 8, 2020
What? It was like the Summer of Love in Seattle until Mayor Jenny Durkan had to cave and tear down CHAZ/CHOP because people were being shot to death there.
Imagine have so much free time that you can build forts as an adult. But here I am, working to pay my bills and not demanding someone else be responsible for me.
— ElmerP (@spacecowboy1138) December 8, 2020
People who don’t work have too much time on their hands but obviously not much skill either.
— SkipStitch (@SkipStitch) December 8, 2020
Got some high end contractors there it seems. LoL
— Dick Craneum (@BigCraneum) December 8, 2020
Those lucky homeowners!
— Flagon of Rice (@alx730) December 8, 2020
I'm sure the nearby residents are thrilled. But why should the city care?
— Kevin MacDonald (@TOOEdit) December 8, 2020
We need more juice-boxes and meth to the western wall NOW
— Yaroslav the Wise (@YaroslavtheWis1) December 8, 2020
How long will Portland let this fortress stand? The police were “forced back”?
Related:
Protesters in Portland create their own autonomous zone, the ‘Chinook Land Autonomous Territory’ (plus bonus TDS from Richard Marx) https://t.co/0SVnB5RcMB
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 16, 2020