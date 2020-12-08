Portland’s in great shape. Remember when CNN fact-checker Jason Campbell disproved President Trump’s claim that the city was aflame with riots by posting a photo of the park where he was enjoying his morning breakfast burrito without even being “attacked by shadowy gangs of Antifa commandos”? Maybe if he’d gone downtown where the fires were actually burning his fact-check might have gone differently.

Take Mississippi Avenue, for example. We’re hearing from the Portland Tribune’s Zane Sparling that protesters there are erecting a new “autonomous zone” in response to a family being evicted.

Protesters in Portland are occupying space around Mississippi Avenue following police returning to the “Red House,” where a local family is being evicted pic.twitter.com/C4b4JRhN7T — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020

The barricades at Portland’s newest autonomous zone are being reinforced with power tools… no sign of police since they were forced back Observers tell me the clash reminded them of recent scenes in Paris pic.twitter.com/ICzxfeDdId — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020

The recent scenes in Paris were not good.

It’s a very calm scene at the moment, with more than 100 demonstrators holding the area around the Red House on Mississippi Ave in Portland pic.twitter.com/20iKi68orD — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) December 8, 2020

Wonder what that big pile of rocks is for.

A new autonomous zone in Portland is currently being set up and reinforced: (👀 @RichieMcGinniss) ⬇️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rBPJSWtfIq — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 8, 2020

What? It was like the Summer of Love in Seattle until Mayor Jenny Durkan had to cave and tear down CHAZ/CHOP because people were being shot to death there.

How long will Portland let this fortress stand? The police were “forced back”?

