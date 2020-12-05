We’re not getting any coverage from local media in Olympia, Washington, but as far as we know, there was a pro-Trump, anti-lockdown, and/or Back the Blue protest there Saturday, and of course, that drew out counter-protesters in their helmets and all-black combat gear. One person shooting video of the event caught the mostly peaceful protest turning less peaceful:

Here’s one angle that shows Antifa coming out on the losing end:

And here’s more video:

Trending

It’s something to see the supposed anti-fascists backing away from a fight like that; punching Nazis is their stated purpose.

* * *

Update:

Here’s some more:

Related:

Tags: antifafightmostly peacefulOlympiaprotestWashington