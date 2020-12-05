We’re not getting any coverage from local media in Olympia, Washington, but as far as we know, there was a pro-Trump, anti-lockdown, and/or Back the Blue protest there Saturday, and of course, that drew out counter-protesters in their helmets and all-black combat gear. One person shooting video of the event caught the mostly peaceful protest turning less peaceful:

Antifa goons attack pro-police, anti-lockdown activists with bear spray in Olympia today, but end up getting beat up and pushed back because it’s hard to get quality strength training sessions in when you spend half your life in mom’s basement.https://t.co/dltc9M0oR8 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 5, 2020

Here’s one angle that shows Antifa coming out on the losing end:

And here’s more video:

Antifa vs. Trump supporters brawl breaks out in the Washington state capital today. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/Qna5V4GHNm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 5, 2020

Regular people are so tired of these malcontents thinking they can do what they want, whenever they want to. Time to send them all packing and reclaim our streets. — Just Speedy (@SpeedyJoe808) December 5, 2020

You can only harass people so much before they snap. Antifa deserved a little push back!! — Cassie (@Castellena1) December 5, 2020

Pull their masks off and see how brave they are without their anonymity. — Joshua Rem (@joshua_rem) December 5, 2020

Antifa won’t do too much. It’s still daylight. They get braver in the dark. It’s easier to hide. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) December 5, 2020

Those flags really add a nice touch. Great visual to contrast the black bloc antifa — Jamie (@jamiegla1) December 5, 2020

A little push back and the fold. — michelle🦃🇺🇸 (@mulchmama) December 5, 2020

Stupidity stupidity stupidity — frank taylor (@franctaylor) December 5, 2020

Who the hell would want to be in Antifa? — President-Elect Sgt. Hodl (@SgtHodl) December 5, 2020

That guy in the red was great 🇺🇲 — YellowBackup (@Yella93370433) December 5, 2020

Antifa folds like a lawn chair whenever they encounter even the slightest bit of resistance. — Hebrews_10:36 (@10Hebrews) December 5, 2020

This is going to be one cringy ass Civil War — Gabriel Elderzi (@Fjpanda) December 5, 2020

Spraying them like bugs — Michelle G (@MichelleSlesh20) December 5, 2020

Soy powered spaz fest. — J.C. (@harron1977) December 5, 2020

Throwing insults instead of punches…reminds me of the roosters in the yard puffing out their chests and strutting around trying to be impressive. — James Bond (@ZABLACKWOLF) December 5, 2020

They aren’t used to an opposing force — Merica (@12376238644d) December 5, 2020

It’s something to see the supposed anti-fascists backing away from a fight like that; punching Nazis is their stated purpose.

Update:

Here’s some more:

Another brawl involving antifa in Olympia, Wash. Antifa retreat after the fight. pic.twitter.com/Onjcx81LzW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 6, 2020

