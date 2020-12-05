The Hill is calling this a “viral moment” but we’d call that wishful thinking — no video of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy trying out his standup act is going to go viral. Murphy was taken aback by photos on social media of the New York Young Republican Club meeting in his state with Rep. Matt Gaetz in attendance, and not wearing a mask or social distancing. Masks are mandatory in New Jersey.

Murphy got pretty hardcore, telling Gaetz that he’s no longer welcome in New Jersey and Murphy doesn’t want to see him back there.

For what it’s worth, Gaetz is aware of the “viral” moment and says he’s coming back regardless, ban or no ban:

 

