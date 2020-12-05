The Hill is calling this a “viral moment” but we’d call that wishful thinking — no video of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy trying out his standup act is going to go viral. Murphy was taken aback by photos on social media of the New York Young Republican Club meeting in his state with Rep. Matt Gaetz in attendance, and not wearing a mask or social distancing. Masks are mandatory in New Jersey.

Translation: “We hope this is a VIRAL MOMENT…” — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 5, 2020

Murphy got pretty hardcore, telling Gaetz that he’s no longer welcome in New Jersey and Murphy doesn’t want to see him back there.

VIRAL MOMENT: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy calls Rep. Matt Gaetz "Matt Putz": "I hope you're watching, Matt. You are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly I don't ever want you back in this state." pic.twitter.com/pLR6tK5ETJ — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2020

"don't come back to New Jersey." Yeah, I'm sure he's devastated… — TPS Report Creator (@ohiomanblotter) December 5, 2020

Great. Now he can’t enjoy New Jersey’s scenic petrochemical plants and the Jersey Turnpike. Devastating. — Chris Williams (@CMarshallWill) December 5, 2020

So brave — Christmas Joe 🎄 (@jolawsci) December 5, 2020

Matt should be celebrating — Isaac Barrow (@isaac__barrow) December 5, 2020

I'm sure Matt is absolutely devastated that he can't return to one of the states who handled Covid the worst. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) December 5, 2020

Not going to NJ is a feature.

So there is that……………. — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) December 5, 2020

This is like saying ‘don’t ever come back to Siberia!’ I’m sure Matt is weeping every night. — Emperor-elect Hugh (@TheMuppetPastor) December 5, 2020

It's cool when politicians sound like Don Corleone as long as they're democrats. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄Burton (@bbeekk321) December 5, 2020

Maybe people need to stop cheering who was “banned” and start worrying that elected officials think they have the authority to ban anyone. — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) December 5, 2020

Phil Murphy – Head of New Jersey Tourism Board — Social Distancing Since Birth (@MrOhIndeed) December 5, 2020

LOL. Does *anyone* ever want to go back to NJ if they don't have to?? — Dr. Sleve McDichael (@SeahawkBurrrton) December 5, 2020

Matt should stay out of New Jersey anyway. We've all seen how many COVID-19 cases their governor is allowing. Besides, it's New Jersey. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 5, 2020

“Don’t ever come back to New Jersey” isn’t a threat. https://t.co/b4uvYwCsJW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 5, 2020

Guy from Massachusetts tells guy from Florida to not come to New Jersey is peak New Jersey. — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 5, 2020

I'd trade Murphy for just about anyone. The guy is a lockdown simp. — LetsBeFriends (@idiotJournos) December 5, 2020

New Jersey has led the nation in net outflow of residents for several years now, a large majority of whom are moving to where Matt Gaetz lives. — TNizzle (@TNizzle621) December 5, 2020

That's just good advice. — Ed Ruffin (@Ruffin_Shot) December 5, 2020

It's not a threat, but it is embarrassing to be such a tool. — leslie (@leslie_lalala) December 5, 2020

They should have a term for when the media amplifies a "dunk" by a Democrat as a way to vicariously attack a conservative the media dislikes. — O (@Last1OfTheBest) December 5, 2020

It was a VIRAL MOMENT tho — connor.t.loftis (@ConnorTLoftis) December 5, 2020

I'm sure there are many fine people and places there but they don't call it "the armpit of America" for nothing. — Jim (@ShockTrek) December 5, 2020

As someone who’s moved out of NJ – it’s the worst kind the threat — PeterW (@Echopeus) December 5, 2020

Adults choosing to associate, as it should be, good on them — Jim Barr (@barrjcb) December 5, 2020

For what it’s worth, Gaetz is aware of the “viral” moment and says he’s coming back regardless, ban or no ban: