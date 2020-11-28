Los Angeles County steering millions of dollars of CARES Act money to ‘remarkably ineffective’ PR firms

Posted at 3:29 pm on November 28, 2020 by Brett T.

If you look up the page for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on the U.S. Treasury’s website, it states pretty clearly that the $2 trillion economic relief package was meant to provide “fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserve jobs for our American industries.”

That money was supposed to be going to people like restaurant workers whose jobs disappeared when lockdowns forced their places of employment to shut down. Bill Melugin of FOX 11 in Los Angeles says the country has chosen to spend millions to prop up the public relations industry instead.

Melugin reports:

Los Angeles County has extended agreements with two PR firms hired to guide the county’s COVID-19 messaging and is using federal CARES Act money to offset part of the cost of their contracts, which now total $2.9 million, according to documents obtained exclusively by FOX 11.

Part of the PR firms’ duties included “recruiting celebrity influencers” to help with coronavirus messaging on social media.

Now, FOX 11 has obtained documents revealing that Mercury Public Affairs has been extended through the end of 2020 at its current rate, while Fraser Communications has been extended through June 2021 at an additional cost of $1 million.

The County is now paying both firms a total of $2.9 million, a 650% increase from when the contracts were first signed seven months ago, and according to Fraser’s contract, L.A. County is using federal CARES Act money to offset the cost of the contract through the end of 2020. County funds will pay for it through 2021.

So these PR firms are being paid millions to, in part, recruit celebrities to assist with coronavirus messaging on social media?

And Speaker Nancy Pelosi and friends keep trying to stuff more pork into another round of supposed relief money.

