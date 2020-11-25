As Twitchy reported earlier, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock jumped on a flight to Mississippi less than half-an-hour after sending a tweet urging citizens to stay home as much as they can, host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners, and avoid travel. “Pass the potatoes, not COVID.”

Now that the mayor has landed in Mississippi and had a chance to soak in some of the backlash, he’s issued a really pathetic statement … worse than Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “we’re all human.”

NEW: Denver Mayor Hancock apologies for flying out of state for Thanksgiving with family while telling Denverites to avoid travel. Hancock says he saw it as a choice between flying there or family flying to Colorado. #9NEWS #COVID19colorado pic.twitter.com/gpr1EMB9r6 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 25, 2020

Oh, either he flew there or they’d have to fly to Colorado — that really exhausted all the options.

Hancock is travelling to spent Thanksgiving with his daughter, who took a job out of state, and his wife who is there with her. "I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head," Hancock said in his statement. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 25, 2020

“I made my decision as a husband and a father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.” We’re pretty sure people are just angry, not disappointed — we don’t expect much from our elected officials.

Option #3: Follow your own guidance and don't travel. — MilkyPuff (@Milky_Puff) November 25, 2020

People are being asked to sacrifice when their family lives a few blocks away. They are saying goodbye to dying loved ones on zoom. Shame on him. He had a chance to do the hard, right thing and he failed. If everyone follows his lead, we are in trouble. — Nate Fairchild (@nrfairchild) November 25, 2020

If covid is the threat we’ve been told it is for months, the mayor would not have risked his life (or the lives of others) by traveling to see his daughter. His actions clearly suggest covid is not the threat we’ve all been told. — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) November 26, 2020

Huh. I should tell my 73 year old mother that we have a choice and don't need to worry about each other or our neighbors. I bet she would enjoy some company instead of being alone. — J. Pablo (@JPabloCO) November 25, 2020

My son hasn't met his grandparents. — Michael Stewart (@hpanic7342) November 26, 2020

I haven't seen my elderly sisters on the east coast in over 6 years. Before the pandemic, I was planning on seeing them this Thanksgiving. It's too dangerous now. We are all spending it alone. I hope I see them before they die. — Christine Dabney (@NightStirrings) November 26, 2020

What a load of drivel. I haven't seen my family and friends back in my home state since last year. It's tough, but it's the right thing to do for me to stay put. He knows this and willingly disregards public safety standards. Total lack of leadership. — Wizard Nate (@Wizardthenate) November 25, 2020

That’s a load of crap! I’m not seeing my mom, dad or brother, and I didn’t go home for two funerals this year. He’s asking us to sacrifice, but he’s not going to make sacrifices? BS! — Eliza Emily (@ElizaMagnifique) November 25, 2020

There are people having to say goodbye to loved ones over video because it isn't safe to be at their bedside. People spending the day alone because he said to be safe, and respect the contagion. He made a choice full of hypocrisy instead. Hard to "accept" this. — Lynnette🦄 (@ahliadra) November 25, 2020

And to think I stayed out of Colorado because he said don't come. — Dennis Mabrey (@DennisMabrey) November 26, 2020

Upon reading the statement, I'm even less impressed. — Doug In Oregon (@dotcomhashtag65) November 25, 2020

He missed option 3, which is just staying home alone like so many other people. — Hipkat the Destroyer (@ShivaDiva999) November 26, 2020

He saw it as a choice between 1 person doing the wrong thing or 2 people doing the wrong thing. Doing the right thing apparently never crossed his mind. — Doug In Oregon (@dotcomhashtag65) November 25, 2020

Yet another non apology apology. Should have stopped at I apologize to all the people of Denver… everything beyond that is justification for hypocrisy. — David Brown Eyes (@Istagi) November 25, 2020

So basically HIS family is more important than any of ours, and that makes it okay? Is THAT what's supposed to make us feel better? — Kim Gonzales (@KimberlyRose87) November 26, 2020

Still pissed at him. Not cool Hancock! Not cool. Signed—Carrie a respiratory therapist. 😷 — Carrie (@Cneddenriep) November 26, 2020

Good grief – so tired of these people — usafinks (@usafinks) November 26, 2020

So restaurants can ask for forgiveness to open at full capacity, as long as they make that decision as a husband and father, and the decision is borne from their hearts and not their heads. Got it! — Mitch Griffin (@MitchGriffin1) November 25, 2020

Shorter: “I’m sorry I got caught.” — Carolina (@RealappraiserSC) November 26, 2020

How about he not come back except to resign. — John Hanover (@JohnHanover7) November 25, 2020

Hopefully he at least intends in quarantining for two weeks after the holiday before flying back. — Man With No Name (@atwellorama) November 26, 2020

We don’t think the people of Denver are anxious to see his face in town.

