As Twitchy reported earlier, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock jumped on a flight to Mississippi less than half-an-hour after sending a tweet urging citizens to stay home as much as they can, host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners, and avoid travel. “Pass the potatoes, not COVID.”

Now that the mayor has landed in Mississippi and had a chance to soak in some of the backlash, he’s issued a really pathetic statement … worse than Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “we’re all human.”

Oh, either he flew there or they’d have to fly to Colorado — that really exhausted all the options.

“I made my decision as a husband and a father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.” We’re pretty sure people are just angry, not disappointed — we don’t expect much from our elected officials.

Trending

We don’t think the people of Denver are anxious to see his face in town.

Related:

Tags: avoid travelDenverhypocriteMichael HancockMississippistatement