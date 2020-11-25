We were just writing a post about a possible pardon for Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn when news came in from President Trump on Twitter that he’d granted Flynn a full pardon; guess he wanted Flynn’s family to have a “truly fantastic” Thanksgiving — and deprive Judge Emmet Sullivan of reviving the case under a Biden Justice Department.

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

Bravo! — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 25, 2020

Praise God. @GenFlynn congratulations sir — Tea Party Patriot HQ (@teapartypathq) November 25, 2020

💥💥💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — President Elect – Bonkers (@nisflores) November 25, 2020

May the Lord bless the Flynn family and grant them peace ahead after all they were put through! GOD WINS. — SANA. (@sanaonline__) November 25, 2020

Thank you Mr President. What a glorious and good thing to do!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸M.S. Dav🇺🇸 (@bluegrassgirl88) November 25, 2020

GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! GENERAL FLYNN IS A GREAT AMERICAN! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 25, 2020

Thank you @realDonaldTrump! We hope @GenFlynn and his family have a wonderful thanksgiving. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 We are very grateful for General Flynn’s service and he should be honored as a hero!! General Flynn did NOTHING wrong. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) November 25, 2020

Wonderful! What they did to him was horrible. Best President ever! — Irish Rose (@CapoIrish) November 25, 2020

Thank you Mr. President. God bless America. Thank you Gen. Flynn for you service and all the sacrifices made by you and your wonderful family. God bless you all! — USAFirst (@Gone0070) November 25, 2020

A lot of people are pointing out that Flynn can no longer plead the Fifth — but if that were of any concern to Trump, why would he have pardoned him? Let’s hear what Flynn has to say.

