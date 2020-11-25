We were just writing a post about a possible pardon for Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn when news came in from President Trump on Twitter that he’d granted Flynn a full pardon; guess he wanted Flynn’s family to have a “truly fantastic” Thanksgiving — and deprive Judge Emmet Sullivan of reviving the case under a Biden Justice Department.

A lot of people are pointing out that Flynn can no longer plead the Fifth — but if that were of any concern to Trump, why would he have pardoned him? Let’s hear what Flynn has to say.

Tags: Donald TrumpMichael Flynnpardon