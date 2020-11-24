It’s well known that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has it out for the Orthodox Jewish community when it comes to the coronavirus. Black Lives Matter marches draw thousands, and de Blasio reacts to those by painting Black Lives Matter in huge yellow letters on Fifth Avenue and elsewhere around the city. But Jewish gatherings really seem to rub de Blasio the wrong way. Now he’s threatening to shut down a synagogue that held a large wedding behind his back.

"There was a conscious effort to conceal what was going on," @BilldeBlasio says of Williamsburg Hasidic wedding that drew thousands of guests. Says city didn't know about it until after the fact. — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) November 24, 2020

The city fined the synagogue $15k. @ndhapple notes that with a capacity of 7,000 people, that comes out to just over $2 a head – how is that an effective deterrent? De Blasio says if there are further violations, it will be shut down. — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) November 24, 2020

“There was a conscious effort to conceal what was going on,” says de Blasio. Wonder why?

Yes why would Jews feel the need to conduct religious ceremonies in secret? https://t.co/dHjSgYbFmX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2020

Jews have to get married in secret, you say? Go on. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) November 24, 2020

Punishing Jews forced into secrecy. Oh: there’s a virus? https://t.co/rJjL3Mtpwr — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 24, 2020

Jews congregating in secret. That's never happened before. — tennesseedarlin 🇺🇸 (@tennesseedarlin) November 24, 2020

To be honest, people of the Jewish faith have held religious ceremonies in secret for thousands of years for fear or persecution, the Egyptians, the Nazis, the governor of NY and the mayor of NYC they are all the same, authoritarian dictators. — Repeal the 17th Amendment – Kraken 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@WeNeedCoolidge) November 24, 2020

Wonder why they were hiding? Hmmm. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) November 24, 2020

I'm assuming they concealed it because their mayor is a bullying, antisemitic douche. — Keith🦃🦃🦃Burton (@bbeekk321) November 24, 2020

Yes, they definitely need to be taken by train to detention work camps. Throw them in with the deplorables. If they talk too loud, sing or dance there, more stringent measures should be taken. — President-Elect K.Valis-Watson (@ValisWatson) November 24, 2020

good lord, move on, bill https://t.co/YRXlJywK0V — kaitlin, conservative wendy testaburger (@thefactualprep) November 24, 2020

The best part is that de Blasio says the city wasn’t aware of it until after the fact:

So he’s paying folks over six figures to be liaisons to that community & they didn’t know that over 7,000 people were attending a wedding through word of mouth (meaning everybody in Williamsburg was aware) but @BilldeBlasio’s “eyes & ears”. They are either morons or worse. — Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) November 24, 2020

Worse.

