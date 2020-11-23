Remember earlier this month when the Lincoln Project sicced its followers on two lawyers as well as clients of the Jones Day law firm? They also included General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy in their targeted harassment campaign. Here’s their tweet (the redactions are ours, but the cat’s out of the bag now).

Murphy has finally released those transition funds to Joe Biden, and yes, she got calls. And letters. Here’s Rep. Adam Schiff:

Dear @GSAEmily, Your refusal to recognize Biden’s win will do serious long-term harm. To national security, our fight against COVID, and more. Trump’s frivolous lawsuits and baseless conspiracies to overturn the people’s mandate will not succeed. Do your duty. Right now. pic.twitter.com/jQ3RRQMVq7 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 23, 2020

She’s done her duty, though she says in her letter to Biden that she received threats against her safety, her family, her staff, and even her pets.

GSA administrator Emily Murphy: "I did however receive threats online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely…" https://t.co/brQAmX5zoH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 23, 2020

As Murphy says in her letter, the GSA administrator doesn’t certify the winner of an election. That’s not her role.

NEW: GSA letter @GSAEmily to Hon. Joseph R. Biden, Jr. releasing limited funds "in connection with a presidential transition" + lays out multiple threats (family, staff + even pets) to “coerce me into making this determination prematurely” + “To be clear, I did not receive any pic.twitter.com/hfRH7eXKLv — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 23, 2020

direction (WH or Executive Branch official) to delay my determination. I did, however, receive threats online, by phone + by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff + even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely" + the GSA “does not — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 23, 2020

pick or certify the winner of a presidential election…The actual winner will be determined by the electoral process detailed in the Constitution." @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 23, 2020

President Joe Unity will solve everything. — Erwin Havranek (@erwin_havranek) November 24, 2020

Praying hard for this country right now! — Heidi Gill (@heidilynn987) November 24, 2020

No way. From the tolerant left? Impossible. — Andrew Pigeon (@pmanajp) November 24, 2020

Joe don't care, c'mon man — Official Yahtzee Judge (@JudgeYahtzee) November 23, 2020

This reads like a hostage video. — fractal_grid (@fractal_grid) November 24, 2020

@axios said she had been under "pressure."

One would hope the threats are investigated as terrorism, extortion. But we know how this works. — Charlie (@chasmarlow) November 24, 2020

This is insanity. Just .. wow. — 🇺🇸 Mind Your America 🇺🇸 (@_PamBeesly) November 24, 2020

Comments, concerns, thoughts?

No of course there won't be any condemnation of the inexcusable threats to this woman just doing her job — John Escover 🇺🇸 (@jdub2444) November 24, 2020

Maybe Schiff will have a staffer send her a thank you note.

I heard liberals are the only good and righteous people though, surely they wouldn’t threaten a life. — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) November 24, 2020

Absolutely disgusting these people are for going after her. — Neil W (@npw2014) November 24, 2020

But she was keeping Biden from curing COVID by not releasing the funds! People were dying!

She is correct, no one should ever endure harassment to do their job, whether internally or externally. We need to learn to be better. Sadly, some believe in an eye for an eye approach. Chaos is not the answer. — ChefBigMike (@RetiredChefMike) November 24, 2020

So FBI will look into a noose being hung in a garage but not this? — JConstantinoFlynn45🇺🇸 (@HFlynn45) November 24, 2020

Where the hell is the @fbi and why are they allowing threats towards this woman? Is the FBI so far in the tank for the Democrats that they allow this to happen? I am beyond disgusted with our government. — President-Elect Patriot (@ElectPatriot) November 24, 2020

I want to thank the MSM for inciting and contributing to these threats. It’s wonderful how they push all the divisions in this country. — Nathan Vannatta (@VannattaNathan) November 24, 2020

And special thanks to the principled conservatives at the Lincoln Project for putting her in the crosshairs by encouraging targeted harassment.

