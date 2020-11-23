Remember earlier this month when the Lincoln Project sicced its followers on two lawyers as well as clients of the Jones Day law firm? They also included General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy in their targeted harassment campaign. Here’s their tweet (the redactions are ours, but the cat’s out of the bag now).

Murphy has finally released those transition funds to Joe Biden, and yes, she got calls. And letters. Here’s Rep. Adam Schiff:

She’s done her duty, though she says in her letter to Biden that she received threats against her safety, her family, her staff, and even her pets.

As Murphy says in her letter, the GSA administrator doesn’t certify the winner of an election. That’s not her role.

Maybe Schiff will have a staffer send her a thank you note.

But she was keeping Biden from curing COVID by not releasing the funds! People were dying!

And special thanks to the principled conservatives at the Lincoln Project for putting her in the crosshairs by encouraging targeted harassment.

