Jacobin, the American socialist magazine, ran a piece the other day about how not to expect a President Joe Biden to tap more progressive Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to serve on his cabinet; the socialists are worried that Biden is going to be that moderate the press made him out to be, even with a leftist like Kamala Harris waiting in the wings for him to step down.

Members of the Squad were out with others today to talk about climate justice, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that climate justice is “intersectional” with all of our needs. For example, she tied climate action to “reproductive justice,” but in this sense, it wasn’t shorthand for abortion — it was a nod to all those women who can’t have children because of polluted water.

It’s a long clip, but C-SPAN pulled the quote where Ocasio-Cortez said she and her partners had secured a commitment of $2 trillion from the Biden administration to address the climate.

.@RepAOC @AOC: "We have worked with the Biden Administration to secure commitment on a $2 trillion climate plan." Full video here: https://t.co/r5I7odG3Qx pic.twitter.com/dtTuZ61l84 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 19, 2020

While $2 trillion seems like a lot, remember that estimates to implement Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal hovered around $93 trillion over 10 years, or $65,000 per household per year.

Ugh…. — Marian Feldman (@diamondlil59) November 19, 2020

"Worked with" — Patriotic TimThom 🇺🇸 (@TimThom007) November 19, 2020

Where are you getting the funding for this idea? — lauren nauman (@laurennauman) November 19, 2020

Thing is, the Executive Branch doesn't get to decide how much we spend, and what we spend it on. — GentlemanCPA (@CpaGentleman) November 19, 2020

Won't pass the Senate. — Ken Blair (@kenblair75) November 19, 2020

Just spending money with no clear objective. — REM ☘️🏀 (@rubicon524) November 19, 2020

Who paying for that??? Y’all take enough from my taxes already — Cody Copeland (@PapaCopeland) November 19, 2020

She will take more. — Carl Adams (@ItsCarlAdams) November 19, 2020

Dollar will implode within two months if Biden gets into office. — justthisguyhere (@tomottoman134) November 19, 2020

The dollar will be going down the toilet along with the economy in 6 months. — James (@JamesD_95) November 19, 2020

That is the goal. The Great Reset. — Buzz Cut 101 (@MachoNa96466967) November 19, 2020

The mainstream media is already lowering expectations for employment under a Biden administration.

What a joke — seaverr (@seaverr) November 19, 2020

Who is “we”? Your party hates you and lies to you just so they don’t get canceled — . (@MSMediaIsEoP) November 19, 2020

Wow… all 23 people are there. — StorageReseller (@StorageReseller) November 19, 2020

But they’re the loudest 23 people.

Are you nuts? The country is going into lockdown, peoples livelihoods and life savings are dissipating into nothingness, children are suffering developmentally and educationally… and this is your privileged take while you are still maintaining a tax payer funded paycheck? — Rogue Trader (@Bajukaju) November 19, 2020

@RepAOC @aoc instead of useless press conferences how about actual legislation that can pass the Senate? Yeah, that's the actual job, not social media rants and finding a camera to cry into. Two terms in, its about time you actually became a legislator. — Liarnchief (@Liarnchief1) November 19, 2020

Dems can’t even keep out of their own way. Trump needed to go but this group will push those in the middle to the right. — KJK (@kjk4242) November 19, 2020

We’re calling it now: If the GOP can’t find a Republican presidential candidate who can’t utterly destroy the Harris 2024 campaign, the party has no business existing. These people are going to have everyone moving to the Right.

