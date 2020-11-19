Jacobin, the American socialist magazine, ran a piece the other day about how not to expect a President Joe Biden to tap more progressive Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to serve on his cabinet; the socialists are worried that Biden is going to be that moderate the press made him out to be, even with a leftist like Kamala Harris waiting in the wings for him to step down.

Members of the Squad were out with others today to talk about climate justice, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that climate justice is “intersectional” with all of our needs. For example, she tied climate action to “reproductive justice,” but in this sense, it wasn’t shorthand for abortion — it was a nod to all those women who can’t have children because of polluted water.

It’s a long clip, but C-SPAN pulled the quote where Ocasio-Cortez said she and her partners had secured a commitment of $2 trillion from the Biden administration to address the climate.

While $2 trillion seems like a lot, remember that estimates to implement Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal hovered around $93 trillion over 10 years, or $65,000 per household per year.

The mainstream media is already lowering expectations for employment under a Biden administration.

But they’re the loudest 23 people.

We’re calling it now: If the GOP can’t find a Republican presidential candidate who can’t utterly destroy the Harris 2024 campaign, the party has no business existing. These people are going to have everyone moving to the Right.

