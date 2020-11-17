President Trump is determined to bring our troops home from Afghanistan before the end of his term, and the Senate is arguing today over whether that’s a good idea or not. Democrats are against it because Trump is for it, and Republicans like Sen. Ben Sasse and Sen. Mitt Romney are also opposed.

Romney: The decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and potentially elsewhere should not be based on a U.S. political calendar. The Administration has yet to explain why reducing troops in Afghanistan..is a wise decision for our national security interests — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 17, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when presidential candidate Mitt Romney said in the debates that, as president, he’d bring the troops home from Afghanistan by 2014.

Romney, on Afghanistan: "Our troops will come home" at end of 2014. #debate — WBUR (@WBUR) October 23, 2012

Romney says "when" he's president, troops in Afghanistan will be out by 2014 #lynndebate — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 23, 2012

FACT: Romney and Ryan don't have a plan for our troops in Afghanistan. The President has a clear plan to end the war in 2014. #DetailsMatter — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 12, 2012

We also remember President Obama’s clear plan to end the war in 2014. This flashback tweet by Vice President Joe Biden was making the rounds Monday night:

VP on Afghanistan: "We will leave in 2014." — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 12, 2012

Obama promised to end the war in Afghanistan in 2014, but US troops will stay post-2016: http://t.co/Bmn8IAMubo pic.twitter.com/0YH4nt2044 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 15, 2015

Romney was on board with the Obama administration’s withdrawal calendar, so what’s his problem now?

Mitt Romney joins McConnell and Sasse in fighting Trump and pushing to keep troops in Afghanistan for more than 20 years. Romney falsely claims, quite absurdly, that case for ending war with no clear objectives after 20 years has never been made. https://t.co/UVUeazvoBz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 17, 2020

He’s also inverting the burden of proof. Instead, the case should be made that REMAINING there is the wise decision. — Willem de Boer (@willemdeboer82) November 17, 2020

It seems to me the burden ought to be on those who want to keep troops there — i.e. why we should expect something different to happen now after twenty years. — Scott Drum (@scottdrum) November 17, 2020

See the linguistic trick? It's not that the national security apparatus has to explain why keeping troops there is a wise decision or in our national security interests. It's that the people who want to end the forever war need to explain why. Completely backwards. — Stop Tryharding (@STryharding) November 17, 2020

The case to end it was made when we elected Donald Trump who promised to end it. Bring them home. — BPJohnston (@bp_johnston) November 17, 2020

Of course it’s not like Romney can explain why we need to be there. — Ricky Roller (@kingminion5) November 17, 2020

Let Ben Sasse and Mittens go to Afghanistan and pick up a rifle. — Jim Robb (@JimRobb20) November 17, 2020

We will have Intel in Afganistan and could wipe them out from anywhere in the world within minutes. No need keep forces there anymore. — Gilbert (@godwillslife) November 17, 2020

I only see one Commander in Chief in this tweet. Everyone else can pound sand or get at least 270 electoral votes in the next election. — Chimpy McFister (@ChimpyMcFist) November 17, 2020

Good thing the president is the commander in chief then. Pull them out and let Kamala send them back if she wants. — Abraham Drinkin (@DrinkinAbraham) November 17, 2020

I view all of these as endorsements. If these 3 clowns say stay I say go. — Jim Hornes (@JimHornes) November 17, 2020

Trump is drawing them all out. This is going to be textbook. "How to drain DC swamp" he knows he cant trust the MSM. Hes playing 3d chess people. @GenFlynn — Andrew Spanton (@voiceofforex) November 17, 2020

We agree with the tweeter above; let President Trump withdraw the troops and President Biden can send them back.

