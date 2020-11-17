We’re not familiar with New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., but he seems to want to make a name for himself by fulfilling the wish of so many TDS sufferers on social media: prosecuting the outgoing members of the Trump administration.

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell writes. “He has engaged in treachery, in treason.” How? By ripping families apart, poisoning the Census, and throttling democracy.

Trending

Time to heal!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill PascrellDonald Trumpinnumerable crimesinvestigationpardonprosecution