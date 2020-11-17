We saw this scoop scroll by in our Twitter feed Monday night but decided to hold on it — something didn’t seem quite right. Amy Gardner of the Washington Post had reported that Sen. Lindsey Graham had pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to discard legal ballots.

Hold up, though. NBC News is reporting that Raffensperger “interpreted” something Graham said as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes.

Note that the original post garnered 58,000 retweets.

So it wasn’t about tossing legal ballots?

And as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that seems like a concern he should have.

Update:

Twitter seems to have made Graham’s pressuring of Reffensperger to throw out votes one of its top stories Tuesday. Where’s the flag that says this claim is disputed?

