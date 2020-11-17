We’re hearing Tuesday evening that an audit of the election in Georgia turned up 2,755 missing votes that auditors found on a memory card in Fayette County.

WSB-TV reports:

During the hand recount, Fayette County uncovered 2,755 votes that were not included in the initial count. Secretary of State official Gabriel Sterling said those ballots were scanned onto a card, but those votes were never uploaded into the initial count. He says there were several backups designed to catch this issue and that it falls to workers who didn’t follow procedure.

Of the votes that are now being added to the total, 1,577 were for President Donald Trump, 1,128 for Joe Biden and the rest were for Jo Jorgenson or write-ins. That changes the margin in the state by under 500 votes. with Biden now leading Trump by 12,929 votes.

Fayette is the second county to report an issue with missing votes. On Monday, Floyd County uncovered 2,600 votes that were missed during the initial count on election night. The Secretary of State’s office said it was human error and called for the elections director in the county to step down. An investigation has been opened in the county.

“It falls to workers who didn’t follow procedure.”

Look, we don’t think this is going to flip the election for President Trump, but it really should shut up the people who are freaking out whenever someone questions the integrity of the election process.

