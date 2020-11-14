The #MillionMAGAMarch is over and it was enormous, regardless of what the mainstream media reports, if they report it at all. We’ve seen plenty of videos of Trump supporters being attacked by Black Lives Matter supporters and members of Antifa in their matching black hoodies and skinny jeans.

BREAKING – Multiple Trump supporters assaulted by pro-BLM supporters in Washington D.C. One of the supporters assaulted was brutally knocked out. The scene is chaotic right now #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/2Gjl8WC8Z0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

BLM groups threaten elderly couple and attempts to steal their Trump Flag #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1kIYO2mg4e — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

DC: A man was physically assaulted in front of Union Station His face is bloodied from the physical assault pic.twitter.com/Dxz2BS1ytB — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza Unknown liquids can be seen being thrown on the elderly man, also attempts to hit him with an American flag pic.twitter.com/RU9hXGzmD2 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Super-reporter Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the scene, and he reports that members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter are harassing Trump supporters at restaurants and hotels. They reportedly tried to rush the lobby of the Capitol Hilton but were stopped by police, and so had to content themselves with shining lasers into people’s hotel windows.

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

DC Police rush to protect the entrance of a hotel near BLM Plaza. Lots of shoving by police. pic.twitter.com/KMoZOWjQOm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Unable to rush the lobby of The Capital Hilton hotel in DC, a mob of BLM-antifa are standing in the street and shining lights and lasers into the building’s windows. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/CmCvk8tCXk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

And because, like early man, BLM and Antifa have discovered fire, they can’t have a gathering without burning stolen Trump paraphernalia or an American flag or a dumpster.

Anti-Trump crowd burns pro-Trump clothing in the streets of Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/zDUnvj7K9r — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Boy, these #antifa idiots are just so classy and brave, aren’t they? And I forgot to mention the #Tolerance https://t.co/17Y4end2EK — TresHall (@gingertreshall) November 14, 2020

Just for fun:

To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

We may be opponents — but we are not enemies. We are Americans. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

That’s nice. Now, are you finally going to denounce these clowns, like the media made Donald Trump denounce white supremacists 1,523 times?

