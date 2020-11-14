The #MillionMAGAMarch is over and it was enormous, regardless of what the mainstream media reports, if they report it at all. We’ve seen plenty of videos of Trump supporters being attacked by Black Lives Matter supporters and members of Antifa in their matching black hoodies and skinny jeans.

Super-reporter Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the scene, and he reports that members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter are harassing Trump supporters at restaurants and hotels. They reportedly tried to rush the lobby of the Capitol Hilton but were stopped by police, and so had to content themselves with shining lasers into people’s hotel windows.

And because, like early man, BLM and Antifa have discovered fire, they can’t have a gathering without burning stolen Trump paraphernalia or an American flag or a dumpster.

Just for fun:

That’s nice. Now, are you finally going to denounce these clowns, like the media made Donald Trump denounce white supremacists 1,523 times?

