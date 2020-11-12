It’s Nov. 12 and the winner of the 2020 presidential election hasn’t been certified yet in several states, but Sen. Chuck Schumer believes that the election was “an overwhelming referendum by the American people” and that the vote should help move things in the Democrats’ direction.

Yep … we saw it earlier with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ juvenile response to Sen. Joe Manchin saying the country wasn’t going socialist. The progressives in the House will try to push a far-left agenda, the Senate will block it, and Republicans will dominate in 2022 as Americans reject it.

