We’re hearing from NBC News that a “top aide” to President Trump (Miles Taylor, maybe?) says he’s refusing to concede as “theater” for the 72 million supporters who voted for him. It looks to us that, although he’s unlikely to win the election, his campaign is uncovering a lot of irregularities that the mainstream press would sooner not investigate.

The Trump campaign won a victory in Pennsylvania Thursday as a judge ruled that the state may not count the ballots of voters who needed to provide proof of identification by Nov. 9 but failed to do so. Sounds more than fair to us.

Some Pennsylvania mail-in voters who took advantage of a deadline extension to provide missing proof of ID won’t have their ballots counted, state court rules. https://t.co/UZY33D1MRV — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) November 12, 2020

Fox News reports:

State law said that voters have until six days after the election — this year that was Nov. 9 — to cure problems regarding a lack of proof of identification. After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots could be accepted three days after Election Day, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar submitted guidance that said proof of identification could be provided up until Nov. 12, which is six days from the ballot acceptance deadline. That guidance was issued two days before Election Day. … This was in line with the Trump campaign’s argument, which was that there was no basis in the state’s law to extend the identification deadline, and that Boockvar did not have the power to unilaterally change it.

“That guidance was issued two days before Election Day.”

Pennsylvania Court Rules Segregated Ballots May Not Be Counted 👇👇https://t.co/MAuwRgQz8e — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 12, 2020

The question is were they segregated? — Richard k (@richard_kranz) November 12, 2020

Is that before or after they were already mixed in and counted? — Trump202045 (@Trump2020451) November 12, 2020

Now we need to go back and find out which ones they tried to sneak in there after they were first told to separate — Cameron (@Cameron17137357) November 12, 2020

Too late, many of the counties ignored the order and did not segregate the ballots. Damage is done — T. Poch (@TPoch23) November 12, 2020

Do we know how many? — Marie (@marie46563) November 12, 2020

Missing information provided after November 9… This probably isn’t a significant number of votes — 310 CEO (@310Ventures) November 12, 2020

No, but it’s still a win for common sense.

I believe Justice Alito twice ordered PA to segregate the ballots. If they did not, it seems to me that would be a basis upon which the PA legislature could find the election to be irredeemably tainted & name its own slate of electors. Again, Governor’s approval not required. — Daniel Cimuitjebbes (@cimuitjebbes) November 12, 2020

Pennsylvania legislature's announced a few days ago that they intend to follow tradition and go with the popular vote of the state. However this could change their decision — Jeremy Thornton (@overlordwatch42) November 12, 2020

Eh. Nov 9th though? Nothing after Nov 3rd at 8pm should be counted — liveFreeorDieReport 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LiveFreeorDieR) November 12, 2020

Separate lawsuit. This one had to do with verifications which had a later deadline. — G (@BabyHughy94) November 12, 2020

This election is going to drag on for a long time. — Sean Antrim (@sean_antrim) November 12, 2020

It’s still nice to see Boockvar put in her place regardless of the outcome.

Related: