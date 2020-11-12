There are runoffs for Georgia’s two Senate seats in early January that could determine whether Republicans maintain their majority. As Twitchy reported, Democrats like Andrew Yang are encouraging Democrats to exploit Georgia’s weak residency rules to vote there and flip the elections to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both challengers to Republican incumbents. The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman also told CNN’s Chris Cuomo the other night, “I hope everybody moves to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two.”

As Twitchy reported, Georgia’s voter ID laws allow individuals to use an out-of-state driver’s license to vote. However, Georgia law says that a person will not be considered a resident if that person “has come for temporary purposes only without the intention of making such county or municipality such person’s permanent place of abode.”

Georgia Congressman Jody Hice reminded liberals that it’s a felony to vote in Georgia if you have no intention of living there.

