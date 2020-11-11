We’re old enough to remember when we were all supposed to stay home for two weeks to slow the spread. We’re also old enough to remember how well the economy was doing under President Trump before the Chinese virus and subsequent lockdowns destroyed it — imagine the 2020 election had COVID-19 never left that lab in Wuhan.

Joe Biden (this editor still isn’t calling him president-elect, sorry) may very well be handed a vaccine as he assumes office, but until then, Dr. Michael Osterholm, one of his coronavirus advisers, is saying that a four- to six-week national lockdown could keep the pandemic “in check” and revive the economy.

Biden Covid advisor says U.S. lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks could control pandemic and revive economy https://t.co/ts7YNbtiiR — CNBC (@CNBC) November 11, 2020

nothing improves the economy than shutting it back down for a month plus — Loren (@LorenSethC) November 11, 2020

What are we on, week 200 of "2 weeks to flatten the curve"? — Ordy Packard's Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) November 11, 2020

“15 days to slow the spread” — Pedro (@PluisPedro) November 11, 2020

Ill take my chances and live my life. — BrbnNeat (@BrbnNeat) November 11, 2020

We aren't locking down ever again — president-elect chaw (@floggingcholly) November 11, 2020

Please replace “revive” with “destroy”. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 11, 2020

If by revive, they mean completely decimate, sure. — Whatever (@DRussell76) November 11, 2020

6 weeks to flatten the economy again. — ThanksGuyving Faux (@Faux_Guy_) November 11, 2020

Because the last 6 months of lockdowns didn't do sh&t, another couple of months and everything will be dandy. — 6reg (@Darthgreg78) November 11, 2020

So, not 'following the science'. Got it. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) November 11, 2020

A 4 to 6 week lockdown would destroy the economy again, and I think we've already seen clearly that lockdowns don't stop viruses. They delay them at best. — VictoryIsMine (@ccmshields1) November 11, 2020

Anybody in a position to order lockdowns should be willing to give up all of their paycheck during the period of the lockdown. — Joe Abraham (@JoeAbraham1010) November 11, 2020

I can see they are trying to tie the concept of stimulus checks to shutdowns so that people will be appeased. Classic politics. — stack those sats.HODL (@stackthosesats) November 11, 2020

That’s right go run and hide! It worked so well the first time!!! How many businesses were lost from March to May? If masks work so effectively we shouldn’t need a full scale lockdown! — Jason (Jay)Hopkins ATC,CSCS (@TrainerJay75) November 11, 2020

Could someone create a 'This claim about economic recovery is disputed' label? 😂 — Chris Moltisanti (@Skezz) November 11, 2020

This has been proven not to work. Where is @Twitter to put a warning on this. Lol — UnholyFroggod (@HFishbackJr) November 11, 2020

Lockdowns are amazing for the economy. — 🌸SAKURA🌸 (@BeIayaSmert) November 11, 2020

Hell yeah. I’m gonna close my restaurant for 6 weeks and my profits will go through the roof! — nwe (11-5 sb champs) (@zachlamar10) November 11, 2020

It's like how do economies work. — Anti Viral A 😉 (@anewjusta) November 11, 2020

What a horrifyingly wrong take… — SoComplex (@Iam24747867437) November 11, 2020

2̶ ̶w̶e̶e̶k̶s̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶s̶l̶o̶w̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶s̶p̶r̶e̶a̶d̶.̶

2̶ ̶m̶o̶n̶t̶h̶s̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶f̶r̶e̶e̶ ̶h̶o̶s̶p̶i̶t̶a̶l̶ ̶b̶e̶d̶s̶.̶

2̶ ̶m̶o̶n̶t̶h̶s̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶c̶o̶n̶t̶r̶o̶l̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶v̶i̶r̶u̶s̶.̶

4̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶6̶ ̶w̶e̶e̶k̶s̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶c̶o̶n̶t̶r̶o̶l̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶p̶a̶n̶d̶e̶m̶i̶c̶.̶

One more year to… — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 11, 2020

Heard this before… worked last time too, right? — Kody Herzog 🇺🇸🐺🥃 (@RosaParksProd) November 11, 2020

That destroys the economy. The govt then offers a salary plan for every American, causing reliance on solely the govt. Bad plan is bad. — ib505a (@ib505a) November 11, 2020

Which law of economics does this follow? — Andrea Moore (@usmcbride1775) November 11, 2020

The old "revive the economy by closing businesses" move.

Bold. — Just Igor (@lostlimits1) November 11, 2020

No, for real, Biden’s just going to take COVID-19 behind the gym and teach it some respect.

