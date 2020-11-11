We’re old enough to remember when we were all supposed to stay home for two weeks to slow the spread. We’re also old enough to remember how well the economy was doing under President Trump before the Chinese virus and subsequent lockdowns destroyed it — imagine the 2020 election had COVID-19 never left that lab in Wuhan.

Joe Biden (this editor still isn’t calling him president-elect, sorry) may very well be handed a vaccine as he assumes office, but until then, Dr. Michael Osterholm, one of his coronavirus advisers, is saying that a four- to six-week national lockdown could keep the pandemic “in check” and revive the economy.

Trending

No, for real, Biden’s just going to take COVID-19 behind the gym and teach it some respect.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: advisercoronaviruseconomyJoe BidenlockdownMichael Osterholm