CNN is reporting Wednesday evening that senior officials from the CIA and the NSA are clashing with allies of President Trump who hope to declassify documents in the investigation into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election, fearing such disclosures could seriously damage intelligence community sources and methods.

Good. Declassify everything.

CNN reports:

Before Election Day, senior career intelligence officials and congressional Democrats braced for Trump’s handpicked director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, to release highly classified documents related to the FBI’s Russia probe, which they feared would expose critical sources and methods.

Those concerns roared back this week in the wake of a flurry of personnel changes at the National Security Agency — and the Pentagon — as Trump installed political loyalists in key positions where they could help turn the tide in the behind-the-scenes battle over declassifying documents, which has raged for weeks.

Trump believes the documents in question will undermine the intelligence community’s unanimous finding that Russia interfered in the 2016 race to help him win, by exposing so-called “deep state” plots against his campaign and transition during the Obama administration, according to multiple current and former officials.

“Senior career intelligence officials” just doesn’t command the respect it used to.

