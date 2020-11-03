Earlier today, Twitchy posted a video of a Democratic committeewoman in Philadelphia wearing a Biden mask allegedly not letting certified Republican poll watchers into a polling place.

For some reason, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who tweeted yesterday that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” posted on Election Day about how not just anyone can be a poll watcher.

Not just anyone can be a poll watcher. My office will not stand for voter intimidation. Know what’s allowed, and what’s not. If you see voter intimidation at your polling location, call the Department of State’s Bureau of Elections at 1-877-868-3772. https://t.co/L8Chn3PCpn — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 3, 2020

What if the intimidation is of a poll-watcher? Here’s another video from Philadelphia allegedly showing people denying entrance to a polling place to a certified poll watcher, claiming it’s not his ward.

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

Here’s the poll watcher’s certificate It makes clear that it allows the holder to watch at any polling place in the city pic.twitter.com/0lRgIFekKg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

Huh … any ward or division in Philadelphia? There goes that excuse.

He needs to come back with the police as this is illegal — Susan K (@SusanKinTX) November 3, 2020

It's Philly, so they are cheating. — Steve Friedman (@steve_friedman) November 3, 2020

How do we call ourselves a first world country when this is allowed to happen? — Shonqy half Aussie, half Yank (@Shonqy1) November 3, 2020

That precinct will need to be audited — Doug (@douglasc416) November 3, 2020

Let’s be honest, it’s hardly a surprise is it 🤷‍♀️ — Sammy 🇬🇧 (@cribcar) November 3, 2020

They can do this. Because NO ONE will hold them accountable — WOPR (@Nbell3) November 3, 2020

This is totally unacceptable!! 😡 — Georgi girl 🇺🇸 (@Georgigirl14) November 3, 2020

“Call the police”. You mean a social worker? — parker paulie (@ParkerPaulie) November 3, 2020

I am also a watcher in PA and this is what it says on the back of our certificate… pic.twitter.com/CI0PNbKnwM — A Girl in Pittsburgh (@agirlinpitt) November 3, 2020

They said very clearly he is AT THE WRONG LOCATION. — Cletus Spangler (@CletusSpangler) November 3, 2020

IT. IS. A. CITY. WIDE. CERTIFICATE. Valid at ANY location within the city limits. They have zero justification for denying him access, unless they've been given orders to interfere with the Trump campaign. — Andrew Prescott (@ChristianConsrv) November 3, 2020

Everyone keep a close eye on Pennsylvania, and especially Philadelphia.

