Earlier today, Twitchy posted a video of a Democratic committeewoman in Philadelphia wearing a Biden mask allegedly not letting certified Republican poll watchers into a polling place.

For some reason, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who tweeted yesterday that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” posted on Election Day about how not just anyone can be a poll watcher.

What if the intimidation is of a poll-watcher? Here’s another video from Philadelphia allegedly showing people denying entrance to a polling place to a certified poll watcher, claiming it’s not his ward.

Huh … any ward or division in Philadelphia? There goes that excuse.

Trending

Everyone keep a close eye on Pennsylvania, and especially Philadelphia.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Philadelphiapoll watcher