As Twitchy just reported, James Rosen revealed that the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates in 2019 connected to money laundering and that investigation is still open and active.

Now we have a video report from Rosen, who spoke with Biden associate Tony Bobulinski, who said he was interviewed by six FBI agents for five hours on Oct. 23 and listed as a material witness in that investigation.

Here’s Rosen’s report:

