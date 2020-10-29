As Twitchy just reported, James Rosen revealed that the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates in 2019 connected to money laundering and that investigation is still open and active.

Now we have a video report from Rosen, who spoke with Biden associate Tony Bobulinski, who said he was interviewed by six FBI agents for five hours on Oct. 23 and listed as a material witness in that investigation.

Here’s Rosen’s report:

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a "material witness" in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

Sinclair's Rosen: "a Justice Department official confirmed to Sinclair that back in 2019, the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates that is focused on allegations of money laundering, and remains open and active today" pic.twitter.com/fc8ayvzzvl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 29, 2020

Democrats impeached Trump because he was concerned about Hunter Biden's corruption at the very same time the FBI was investigating Hunter Biden *and his associates* for money laundering. The entire impeachment was a scam to protect Joe Biden's gravy train. https://t.co/K7lUKJI2Am — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2020

Will democrats ever choose a candidate that is NOT being investigated by the FBI? — JP #BigGovernmentAffectsUrLifeBig (@pazja07) October 29, 2020

And the Russia hoax was a smokescreen to cover for the fact that Hillary/DNC were indeed colluding with Russia to smear Trump and distract from her email scandal. — GallopingGhost (@GallopingGhos11) October 29, 2020

Holy shit … So, at the same time as the Swamp cried "RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION," Hunter Biden was under investigation by the FBI for money laundering — the precise accusation that the Biden family is now accused of — INDEPENDENTLY of the ongoing, yet hidden FBI investigation. — Sigmund Freeman — Rapidfire Political Analysis (@SigmundFreeman) October 29, 2020

It gets more infuriating by the day. — Landslide 🇺🇸 – 🎃⭐⭐⭐ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@PA_Deplorable) October 29, 2020

And the democrats KNEW Hunter Biden was under investigation and went forward with the hoax. They owe us a full refund and every single member of that impeachment team should be impeached. They LIED to the world. — Chump For Trump!⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@RaRa9120) October 29, 2020

And the putrid pro-Democrat, pro-Resistance @fbi and @TheJusticeDept withheld exculpatory evidence favorable to POTUS. Even if Trump wins, a dangerous precedent has been sent. If Biden wins, the scandals disappears. Just like Clinton Servers, Fast and Furious, Russia Hoax… — W34K_80N4_F1D35 (@5c1uru5_) October 29, 2020

Nice but not holding my breath. — Ezekiel Prophet (@MrZekProphet) October 29, 2020

That just means the FBI were figuring out if he knew anything and what evidence they need to destroy. Same as they did with Epstein, the Clinton's, etc. If anyone asks for info, they will say, "we can't talk about an ongoing investigation". It will go no where, it's a coverup. — The Closer 2.0 (@coffee4closers4) October 29, 2020

This man is the REAL deal. #Bobulinksi — Amanda H. (@SunnyInCali922) October 29, 2020

When will @AdamSchiff be held accountable for lying repeatedly the last 4 years? Obviously this wasn't Russian disinformation. Will @cnn or @msnbc ask him why he continues to lie? Of course not, they are in on it and give him a platform to spread division & conspiracies — RifleBear (@Rifle_Bear) October 29, 2020

FBI interviews #Bobulinski for 5 hours but #MSM says story isn't credible enough to cover 🙄 — Sherí (@ALSweetCheeks) October 29, 2020

Tucker Carlson interviews him for an hour and pulls in 7.6 million viewers.

Hey @Twitter @jack I guess it’s time to unlock the @nypost . Guess they were right all along! — MC (@MoCooley) October 29, 2020

"his associates" had better include his father — Spay and Neuter Your Leftists (@K_ovfefe3) October 29, 2020

Bobulinski is the one that links Hunter to Joe and has the proof to back it up, so is Joe Biden under an active investigation as well? — Chris 🇺🇸 (@wr2020ny) October 29, 2020

No reporter shouting: "Mr. Vice President, Mr. Vice President! Can you comment on the open FBI Investigation of your son Hunter in regards to money laundering?!" — Peace, Love and Donald Trump (@Nicromantic) October 29, 2020

Is the Biden scandal verified enough for the MSM to cover it yet? Verified enough for Facebook and Twitter not to censor it yet? — Scott Karren (@shkarren) October 29, 2020

No, only Fox News, Sinclair, and the New York Post.

