James Rosen — the reporter whom the Obama administration spied on — has an exclusive for us Thursday. He reports that the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates in 2019 and that the investigation remains active today.

EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into "Hunter Biden and his associates," focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today. More very soon on your @WeAreSinclair stations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

