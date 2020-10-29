James Rosen — the reporter whom the Obama administration spied on — has an exclusive for us Thursday. He reports that the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates in 2019 and that the investigation remains active today.

Didn’t the FBI dispatch 15 agents to investigate the “noose” in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

