As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Biden made an appearance Tuesday in Georgia to an intimate gathering. Apparently deciding to voice what everyone already knew, Biden introduced himself as Jill Biden’s husband and Kamala Harris’ running mate: “Y’all think I’m kiddin’, don’t ya.”

The one who dropped out before Iowa because no one wanted her?

