As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Biden made an appearance Tuesday in Georgia to an intimate gathering. Apparently deciding to voice what everyone already knew, Biden introduced himself as Jill Biden’s husband and Kamala Harris’ running mate: “Y’all think I’m kiddin’, don’t ya.”
JOE BIDEN: "I am Kamala's running mate…Y'all think I'm kiddin', don't ya!?" pic.twitter.com/6bJW83SYio
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 27, 2020
W.T.F.
— J Robs (@Streeebs) October 27, 2020
Tell us something we didn’t know.
— Ken Hatfield (@Bubba321B) October 27, 2020
I believe it
— 🎃Spooky Pleb on the Internet🎃 (@plebeian345) October 27, 2020
We know.
— Eorzean Frog (@RonaldDumpf2) October 27, 2020
Yeah, we kind of figured that.
— 7悪い (@7Wario) October 27, 2020
Absolutely everyone knows that already
— yuki (@Hikariyuki20) October 27, 2020
He knows it and I’m not even sure he really cares if he wins.
— Pine Barren Legend (@PineBarrenLgnd) October 27, 2020
Sounds like a man that’s just about had it.
— Lana (@lanacle) October 27, 2020
At least he’s not hiding it anymore
— Keith Klay Roop 🎃👻🎃 (@Klaylurkin) October 27, 2020
Oh my god he’s becoming self aware
— noahfawbush (@noahfawbush1) October 27, 2020
Maybe the gaffes aren't gaffes but he's trying to warn us of what's coming
— Rob Deverell (@robadeverell) October 27, 2020
Aw man, I thought you were just kidding this whole time
— tokamak enthusiast (@imboombing) October 27, 2020
That is the most frightening thing I have ever heard🤡
— robert ward (@redtailbo) October 27, 2020
He is not lying on this one.
— L.Kanjuk (@LKanjuk) October 27, 2020
I do t think for a second you are kidding @JoeBiden – come on man!
— AK74424 (@ak24474) October 27, 2020
Well how else would they get people to vote for Kamala
— tate (@defnott8) October 27, 2020
He meant Kamala Lopez.
— Jack O'Neill (@Jack_ONeill_SG1) October 27, 2020
This is why his campaign didn’t want him leaving the basement until next Tuesday
— Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) October 27, 2020
Of course Kamala wears the pants in that relationship🤫
— Joseph Heringer (@JosephHeringer2) October 27, 2020
Here you go Dems, know who you’re voting for.
— Natalie Gabinskiy (@NatalieGabinski) October 27, 2020
The one who dropped out before Iowa because no one wanted her?
Oh Biden pic.twitter.com/ANgCfggUQc
— 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔 𝕵𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 (@OGOrlandoJones) October 27, 2020
The “Big Guy” telling the truth finally
— Waxy (@WaxySOBX1333) October 27, 2020
Is this his way of sabotaging his own campaign? Very odd.
— Joe Plant (@Joseph_Plant) October 27, 2020
You ain't no lying dog faced pony soldier.
— Jason 🏈 🚀🧬🧬 (@FlyHighJason) October 27, 2020
Live look at Joe Biden’s campaign pic.twitter.com/ChaHIxxUfb
— DC Corruption (@CorruptionDC) October 27, 2020
