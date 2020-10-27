Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski has had trouble getting any media traction, even though he told his story before the second and final presidential debate as President Trump’s guest. That changed Tuesday night when top-rated Tucker Carlson devoted most of his hour-long show to an interview with Bobulinski. Carlson has more than 5 million viewers — you’d think another media outlet might pick up on the story.

If you’re watching Lt. Bobulinski on Fox right now, and you’re a member of the media, are you ashamed of yourself?

Are you embarrassed?

Are you questioning the purpose of your existence?

If not, you’re not doing it right, and you should find a new line of work. Disgraceful. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski not only appears credible, he has documents to back up what he's saying. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 28, 2020

The Tony Bobulinski interview on @TuckerCarlson is absolutely stunning — m D (@ImMatthew_Davis) October 28, 2020

Lt Bobulinski comes across as absolutely credible in this Tucker interview. His allegations are all substantive and detailed. The Bidens are corrupt as hell, folks. But the mainstream media will do anything to protect Joe’s reputation for just one more week. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 28, 2020

This Tucker segment with Bobulinski is unreal. He's providing first hand testimony that the entire Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, is compromised by the Chinese government. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 28, 2020

Joe Biden knew EVERYTHING. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski tells #Tucker about meeting Joe Biden May 2017 in LA and how it was a clear meeting by Joe to vet him pic.twitter.com/sEGldq4QuD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2020

Tony Bobulinski on Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s biz: on May 13, 2017, the Biden family’s top guy put on paper that Joe Biden was going to get a 10% stake in their China company, with the stake held by Hunter. Bobulinski suggest James Biden ended up holding Joe’s stake. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Joe Biden needs to answer immediately: was he set to get a 10% share of a shady business deal with a company connected to the Communist Chinese Party? Did he lie to the American people when he said time after time he never talked to Hunter about these deals? https://t.co/9Koy2Actld — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) October 28, 2020

Here’s the e-mail Bobulinski referenced about Joe Biden getting a 10% cut of Hunter Biden’s and James Biden’s energy deal with Communist China. https://t.co/WmgAquYyLk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Tony Bobulinski: In my second meeting with Joe Biden to discuss his family’s overseas business deal, Joe Biden specifically told me to “keep an eye on Hunter and James.” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski, a Navy veteran who held a security clearance, says he's upset that Biden suggested he was part of a Russian disinformation scheme. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski talking about meeting with Joe Biden at the Milken Conference in 2017 to discuss Bobulinski's CEO role at Sinohawk, the Biden family firm. Biden was a keynote speaker and Bobulinski has provided texts about arranging that meeting with Biden and discussing it afterwards — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

"when he states that, that's a blatant lie" — Bobulinski on Biden saying he wasn't involved in Biden family business. Says he almost stood up at debate and shouted that Biden was lying when he claimed as much. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski notes how the operation planned to hold a percentage for Joe Biden but not in his name — held by a close family member. He says he is aghast that media say the lack of official paperwork is the end of the story. Thinks many more questions should be asked. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

says that Joe Biden's brother said all they needed to protect his brother from scrutiny should he run for president was "plausible deniability." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski says he had another brief conversation with Joe Biden the day after previous meeting, where he asked him to keep an eye on his son and brother. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski, a Navy veteran who held a security clearance, says he's upset that Biden suggested he was part of a Russian disinformation scheme. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

"I feel I have a patriotic duty to this country and to every American citizen" — Bobulinski says of coming forward about Biden. He says he had to go on record because of Biden camp's claims of Russian disinformation. Going through his family's lengthy military service. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

He says when he saw Adam Schiff claiming that emails to him were Russian disinformation, he told Biden camp to get that retracted or he'd go on record. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

He says Biden camp suggested that they couldn't get it retracted, a claim Bobulinski felt was ridiculous — so he said at that point he was happy to go to American people. "People were accusing my family of treason after I served this country and defended this country." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Says he's "shocked" at media reaction, or lack thereof. Says it would be one thing if it were just his word against the Biden family, that would be one thing, but he's provided so many reams of documents, texts, messages, and facts about meetings, who participated, etc. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

"They're dismissing this as Russian disinformation. This country has heard enough about Russia. Three years. Russia Russia Russia. It's absurd!" — Bobulinski — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski: It’s disgusting that the Bidens lied about me and then had their allies smear me as a traitor working for Russia. I’m a former Naval officer. I have a patriotic duty to this country to give everyone the facts about what Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and James Biden did. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski tells Tucker Carlson that this isn’t a case of Tony Bobulinski’s word versus the word of Joe Biden or Hunter Biden. “I have all the emails and documents and texts proving everything,” Bobulinski says. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Tucker asks Bobulinski how Rob Walker, the spouse of Jill Biden’s former top personal White House aide, responded to Bubolinski after learning Bubolinski became a whistleblower. “You’re just going to bury all of us, man,” Walker said in a voicemail recording just aired on Fox. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

A voicemail is aired showing that Rob Walker, the spouse of Jill Biden’s former top personal White House aide, told Tony Bobulinski “you’re just going to bury all of us, man" when he learned he would go on record with the facts. pic.twitter.com/l5zE73WYmM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 28, 2020

What did Bobulinski say to prompt Walker’s response? He said he was going to release all the facts about the Biden family’s foreign business deals. https://t.co/D3vKcD8ZFa — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski: Hunter Biden and I had a meeting in Monaco that Biden skipped without notice. He later told me, after the fact, it was because he was busy with Burisma executives to protect his income stream from the Ukrainians. Hunter has no qualifications other than his name. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski: Hunter Biden personally told me that Joe Biden directly rejected corporate governance guardrails that I wanted to put on the company I was running for the Biden family. That’s not my word. It’s a text directly from Hunter Biden. You can read it for yourself. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski talking about Biden family business in Oman, Luxembourg, Romania, and how they used family name to get business from foreign agents hoping to garner favor with Biden. That in terms of business acumen, Hunter and Jim's "only qualification they had was family name." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Notes that Hunter himself said he had some sort of deal in Kazahkstan as well. That Hunter had no reason to have such a deal other than his father's political power. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Tucker says reporters claim that "chairman" in emails is a reference to a Chinese official, not Biden. So when Hunter Biden says "my chairman" says we should do something, that means Chairman Ye. But Rob Walker says specifically that in at least one case, it refers to Joe Biden. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski notes that even though he was CEO of firm, Chinese didn't care about him, but about the Biden family participation. That the Chinese partners wrote that a generous loan to a firm associated with Biden family is really a loan to the Biden family. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

"I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised." Says in security training, you understand what being compromised means. "As a citizen and taxpayer, I'm very, very concerned." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

"There should be no scenario that this isn't investigated," Bobulinski says, noting he only saw a small portion of Biden family business dealings with foreign agents. "I have every email, every text, every whatsapp that was exchanged and I have provided them to authorities." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Director at CEFC told Bobulinski that $10M funding would come in $5M loan to Biden family and $5M contribution to Sinohawk. Wasn't coming in and Bobulinski got worried when it leaked that Rosneft stake might be sold to CEFC. Then that director's U.S. visa was denied. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Rosneft is the sanctioned Russian energy concern. Bobulinski notes that Patrick Ho detained by US government for leaving shoeboxes of cash to African leaders. CEFC was "capitalistic side" of Chinese government, he says, and started going downhill. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Says he asked Hunter if he went around SinoHawk to get the money from CEFC and Hunter said he hadn't, but that he was acting as the personal attorney to Chairman Ye. Bobulinski says it made him angry/frustrated, realizing he had been circumvented and that the Russia connection — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

of the Rosneft role was very disconcerting for any American to be involved in. Again says he is speaking out because of his military background, that he has a former SEAL team protecting his family. "Of course I'm worried," he says about his safety, now that he's speaking out. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski: As a result of my disclosures about the Biden family’s corruption, I’ve gotten death threats. I now have to have a team of former Navy SEALS guarding my family. I can’t go home. But I had to do this because the American people need to know the facts. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

Not only is Bobulinski destroying the Bidens, he's destroying the media, DOJ, and FBI. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 28, 2020

The point the Bobulinski interview makes clear is that Biden has never refuted the facts he is asserting. Just like Hunter has never said the emails aren’t real. They just keep hyperventilating about “Russian disinformation” like that’s an acceptable answer. It’s not. — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) October 28, 2020

“Plausible deniability” – Jim Biden — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) October 28, 2020

I laugh. Last time I heard that phrase was during the Nixon investigation. I actually keep comparing Joe to Spiro Agnew. — Michael Thomas The King and I (@mikethomas361) October 28, 2020

This @TuckerCarlson interview is insane but what’s more insane is that this isn’t being covered by anyone but Tucker Carlson. — Poor Boys Leader Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 28, 2020

Audio, emails, and text messages… this Bobulinski has everything — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 28, 2020

No politician has ever been caught dead to rights like this. Not in my memory. https://t.co/QogZJRrIhn — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) October 28, 2020

The evidence of corruption against Joe Biden is 100,000 times stronger than anything they fabricated on me and my family and we went through three years of lies and hell because of it. It’s time to show there’s equal justice under the law and investigate. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 28, 2020

Does anyone know if Joe Biden’s television is working in the basement? If not, he’s missing one hell of an interview with Tony Bobulinski. — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 28, 2020

And the New York Post is still locked out of its Twitter account for reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Related: