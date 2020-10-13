What’s funny is that MSNBC contributor Jonathan Alter decided to add “BREAKING” in all caps to this tweet as if that made it any more relevant. The Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have already proved they’re no match for Amy Coney Barrett’s intellect, but maybe — just maybe — an open letter signed by 88 members of Notre Dame’s faculty will convince Barrett to withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court.

At a website tellingly called “Teacher-Scholar-Activist,” the faculty members give three reasons why she should withdraw. First, voting has already started. Second, it was Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that Joe Biden nominate her replacement. And finally, it seems they’re threatening more riots if she’s confirmed, as it would only “further inflame our civic wounds” while “there is violence in the streets of American cities.”

Here’s the RBG argument to give an idea of how unserious this is:

Next, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat on the court remain open until a new president was installed. At your nomination ceremony at the White House, you praised Justice Ginsburg as “a woman of enormous talent and consequence, whose life of public service serves as an example to us all.” Your nomination just days after Ginsburg’s death was unseemly and a repudiation of her legacy. Given your admiration for Justice Ginsburg, we ask that you repair the injury to her memory by calling for a pause in the nomination until the next president is seated.

Can we say we’re sick of hearing about Ginsburg’s dying wish?

This is almost as bad as when Martin Sheen and company filmed that video after the 2016 election begging electors to change their votes.

No doubt.

