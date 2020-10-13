What’s funny is that MSNBC contributor Jonathan Alter decided to add “BREAKING” in all caps to this tweet as if that made it any more relevant. The Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have already proved they’re no match for Amy Coney Barrett’s intellect, but maybe — just maybe — an open letter signed by 88 members of Notre Dame’s faculty will convince Barrett to withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court.

BREAKING: 88 of Amy Coney Barrett’s faculty colleagues at Notre Dame have released a letter saying she should withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court. https://t.co/ujZ6zMFY6d — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) October 13, 2020

That oughta do it — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 13, 2020

At a website tellingly called “Teacher-Scholar-Activist,” the faculty members give three reasons why she should withdraw. First, voting has already started. Second, it was Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that Joe Biden nominate her replacement. And finally, it seems they’re threatening more riots if she’s confirmed, as it would only “further inflame our civic wounds” while “there is violence in the streets of American cities.”

Here’s the RBG argument to give an idea of how unserious this is:

Next, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat on the court remain open until a new president was installed. At your nomination ceremony at the White House, you praised Justice Ginsburg as “a woman of enormous talent and consequence, whose life of public service serves as an example to us all.” Your nomination just days after Ginsburg’s death was unseemly and a repudiation of her legacy. Given your admiration for Justice Ginsburg, we ask that you repair the injury to her memory by calling for a pause in the nomination until the next president is seated.

Can we say we’re sick of hearing about Ginsburg’s dying wish?

80 from the Liberal Arts and 8 from PhysEd. — John the Maintenance Guy 🛠️ G35 (@MaintenanceJoh1) October 13, 2020

Out of nearly 1400 faculty. pic.twitter.com/Qo0YnHCJzj — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) October 13, 2020

Finding 88 liberals in a faculty of 1400 is pretty damn easy. I'm actually surprised there aren't more. I also note I didn't see a single law professor on the list (duh) and that they're mostly a bunch of polsci, anthropology, & English teachers. — cyr (@cyr_actual) October 13, 2020

Ha! Two esteemed colleagues:

– Jessica Shumake, University Writing Program and Gender Studies

– Olivier Morel, Film, Television, and Theatre. (notice the period at the end of Ollie's department? What's that about?) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 13, 2020

No law faculty, as that faculty unanimously endorsed her for the court. This is a bunch of undergraduate college faculty members almost exclusively from the humanities, many from pseudo-academic disciplines like “peace studies,” and none—not one—from the hard sciences. — Shrinque (@ScottWallaceMD) October 13, 2020

None of the people on this list are ACB's colleagues at Notre Dame law There are, however, four "gender studies" professors, four "peace studies" professors, and seven librarians https://t.co/EFHgJuhxQI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

Oh, sure, just gloss over the 4 music professors, 5 physics professors, 6 German professors, and 18 emeritus professors! — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 13, 2020

88 faculty members at Notre Dame, and not a one of them a colleague at Notre Dame Law School… — Myriam Gold 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@myriamgold) October 13, 2020

What a stupid letter. — Amy ConEy barrett (@billpresson) October 13, 2020

This is definitely what the Founders intended uh oh sorry that might have been like Originalism or something — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) October 13, 2020

Did they address it to Associate Justice Barrett? — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) October 13, 2020

They could’ve saved themselves some time, and just sent a crying emoji — wayninja (@wayninja1) October 13, 2020

I can think of 88 positions where ND could cut the budget. Leftists will sign anything, and thus no weight is given to anything they sign. — $15 Million Min. Wage or GTFO (@THATCH_ARISES) October 13, 2020

Wow their arguments were really weak. Maybe Notre Dame should take a look at their faculty credential requirements. After all intelligence and critical thinking matter. — Sharon (@369LuLu) October 13, 2020

They don't even list one legitimate reason for her to withdraw from consideration. — JW Life and Financial (@financial_jw) October 13, 2020

Lol. So desperate. — Shaylana Ross (@ShaylanaWalker) October 13, 2020

This is almost as bad as when Martin Sheen and company filmed that video after the 2016 election begging electors to change their votes.

As a graduate of Notre Dame, the Notre Dame faculty is to the Left of #ANTIFA, and this letter speaks more to her qualification than an endorsement would have. — ❌Tim McGuire❌ (@iamajax) October 13, 2020

These are activists who would ask any conservative nominee to withdraw. — Wade Sterry (@wgsterr) October 13, 2020

No doubt.

