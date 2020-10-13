Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was actually much lower key in her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett than one might have expected after her showboating at the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, but that’s likely because she used a good deal of her time to give a campaign speech rather than ask questions.

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill was impressed by Harris seemingly putting Barrett in her place by reminding her that she’s no Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trending

She’s the Glorious ACB, to be precise.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney Barrettconfirmation hearingJemele HillKamala HarrisoriginalistRuth Bader Ginsburg