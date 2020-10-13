Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was actually much lower key in her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett than one might have expected after her showboating at the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, but that’s likely because she used a good deal of her time to give a campaign speech rather than ask questions.

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill was impressed by Harris seemingly putting Barrett in her place by reminding her that she’s no Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senator Kamala Harris just reminded Amy Coney Barrett that she is no RBG and regardless of what she said, she has already tipped her hand on how she feels about abortion and health care. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 13, 2020

Correct. She is an originalist. https://t.co/V83oZjmJGE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2020

Indeed she is no RBG. She's an originalist. https://t.co/xvbT2TG4Pc — Americans United for Life (@AUL) October 13, 2020

She is no RGB. We are looking forward to her confirmation. It's time to celebrate. — noseeum (@42889na) October 13, 2020

And we may thank God for both. It means she values human life and the Constitution, not judicial activism. As for #Harris, she’s vacuous. Like #Biden, she’ll say/do as her handlers instruct. #ACB #AmyConeyBarrett #ACBHearings https://t.co/QGvo2vOr8A — The Most Interesting Man in the World (@most_tweeter) October 13, 2020

Right. Cuz RBG is dead. So ACB will fill her spot. Therefore she is not RBG. Also she's an originalist. So yeah not into the whole killing babies bit. https://t.co/hDWZka7Fhp — Brooks Mihalek (@brooks_mihalek) October 13, 2020

No shit she’s no RBG. But she’s damn close to a Scalia! https://t.co/r50qyPrEAR pic.twitter.com/ytRskTrkHc — Thigh Punch (@ThighPunch) October 13, 2020

She’s not supposed to be RBG or any other justice. She is supposed to be an independent thinker who applies the law. https://t.co/bG6fe3dEhN — ML (@just_mindy) October 13, 2020

Yeah biblically unlike RGB https://t.co/Y953HFuc9K — Scottie Crawford (@Scott0020) October 13, 2020

Policy feelings are not the law. And I can assure you that Judge Barrett has no desire to be RBG. https://t.co/hGeVmsewhJ — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) October 13, 2020

Yes, ACB is no RGB (thank goodness) and yes, she prefers not to dismember living children. https://t.co/bk4tgJWG2w — Landon Chapman (@LandonMChapman) October 13, 2020

Is anyone with personally held beliefs allowed to serve on SCOTUS, you dope? https://t.co/QY3nUJewEA — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 13, 2020

Thanks for the reminder! That’s great news! https://t.co/bw3Q1F40Z8 — Stetson Lane (@Steddy_b) October 13, 2020

We don’t want her to be RBG https://t.co/vMWQhu8mW0 — SarahTheRoma🇺🇸 (@ToothpasteWords) October 13, 2020

She don’t have to want to be anybody but #AmyConeyBarrett your point? https://t.co/DLYWscmEgp — Street Politics With Talessia (@SPWTalessia) October 13, 2020

ACB would be horrified to know if she was RBG https://t.co/Pfp8Uvdb5Z — NeoCon (@Eeindc) October 13, 2020

What does this mean? Is the litmus test for the court now RBG or bust? The precedent Dems are setting is terrifying. #SCOTUSHearing https://t.co/AlcHxQvVfv — YorkieDogMom (@YorkieDogMom) October 13, 2020

“She is no RBG…” Who the hell cares whether she’s RBG or needs to be reminded of that fact? Is this a school playground? So many of our media personalities and politicians are total children. https://t.co/ffJkEEmwlK — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 13, 2020

She’s the Glorious ACB, to be precise.

Related: