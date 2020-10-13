In case you missed it, during her confirmation hearing Tuesday, Amy Coney Barrett used the term “sexual preference” instead of the preferred “sexual orientation.” The reason we censored “sexual” in the headline is that Business Insider did, so we followed their cue:

holy s***… she used the term ‘s*** preference?’

that’s prolly the most offensive thing ive ever read pic.twitter.com/2Zvvx8GZTG — Toby Turner (@TobyTurner) October 13, 2020

Sen. Corey Booker was the one to bring it up, and in truth, it did offend a lot of the LGBTQ community, who are actively rooting against her confirmation anyway.

Sen Booker asks Judge Barrett about using the term “sexual preference” – suggests it is disrespectful or implies choice. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/LizcoXoCRd — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 13, 2020

Preference, you see, means one chooses their sexuality, while orientation means that one is born with their sexuality predetermined. Barrett apologized for the mix-up.

BREAKING: #SCOTUS nominee ACB apologizes for using term 'sexual preference' earlier in hearing. Says she didn't mean to give offense to LGBT community. Latest: https://t.co/IVD93PP5yV — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) October 13, 2020

Hey, Josh Gerstein, you left the Q off of LGBTQ.

LGBTQ — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) October 13, 2020

That’s better … no apology, though.

This is just getting unreal now. — TD 2.0🇺🇸 (@TD2065153318) October 13, 2020

ACB doesn't even need her notepad for Spartacus. — Glenn L Garland (@glennlgarland68) October 13, 2020

Booker's mansplaining is disrespectful. — Toni (@ImLivinginLight) October 13, 2020

Right there with Hirono on the stupid scale. — Mrneige (@mrneige) October 13, 2020

If it’s not biological it is indeed a choice, an election, a predilection for one thing over another. — Fred Fredburger (@SpaciusImpetu) October 13, 2020

This is such nonsense. Preference doesn’t imply choice. There’s lots of things I prefer that I didn’t choose to prefer. https://t.co/qUD4b5C5lw — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) October 13, 2020

Uh-oh … it looks like some people are due an apology from Joe Biden, too, who uses “sexual preference” in his speeches.

The Left said Amy Coney Barrett was bigoted because she used the term "sexual preference." Here's Joe Biden using the same term in May. pic.twitter.com/u7k4MqHCSU — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2020

When will Biden be apologizing. May 2020. pic.twitter.com/6UFMeV3ta0 — ****** (@Misshalfstep) October 13, 2020

Lawyer Ted Cruz stepped in to cross-examine both Booker and Mazie Hirono:

Very odd. Both Hirono & Booker asserted sexual orientation is “immutable.” Webster’s defines as “not capable of or susceptible to change.” I wasn’t aware the Left insisted sexuality can never change over the course of one’s life. While insisting gender can change continuously. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 13, 2020

Yes I caught that. Wonder how the gender fluid crowd feels about all this. — Frosted Mini 🇺🇸American (@mini_frosted) October 13, 2020

Immutable is one aspect of the character and nature of God. 😅 — Sam Kazee (@samKZ123) October 13, 2020

Spartacus moment. — Kim Hawkins (@KimHawk18755218) October 13, 2020

Fluid or not fluid, that is the question 🙄 — Galactic Landslide Coming (@TRUMPLANDSLIDE_) October 13, 2020

Ah yes the left and science have an odd relationship — 6doc (@6doctorb) October 13, 2020

I was surprised ACB agreed with him, but she was agreeing that she was aware that a particular study found that. You make a good point. Half of the lesbians in my town are ones who, walked away, shall we say. — Melanie (@MelanieforTrump) October 13, 2020

so DONE with constantly changing "politically correct" verbiage. And all my gay friends are annoyed with it too! — StewMama (@StewMama71) October 13, 2020

and I never got the memo that "sexual preference" was out. I just can't keep up.

I need a manual. — Iowagram (@hawkeyejulie) October 13, 2020

The rules made by them are to only be changed and understood by them. — David-bot sentinel lists me as dangerous 😂 (@daviru) October 13, 2020

The Associated Press really needs to send out an update on this so reporters don’t accidentally write about s***** preference.

Related: