In case you missed it, during her confirmation hearing Tuesday, Amy Coney Barrett used the term “sexual preference” instead of the preferred “sexual orientation.” The reason we censored “sexual” in the headline is that Business Insider did, so we followed their cue:

Sen. Corey Booker was the one to bring it up, and in truth, it did offend a lot of the LGBTQ community, who are actively rooting against her confirmation anyway.

Preference, you see, means one chooses their sexuality, while orientation means that one is born with their sexuality predetermined. Barrett apologized for the mix-up.

Hey, Josh Gerstein, you left the Q off of LGBTQ.

That’s better … no apology, though.

Trending

Uh-oh … it looks like some people are due an apology from Joe Biden, too, who uses “sexual preference” in his speeches.

Lawyer Ted Cruz stepped in to cross-examine both Booker and Mazie Hirono:

The Associated Press really needs to send out an update on this so reporters don’t accidentally write about s***** preference.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney BarrettapologyCorey BookerLBGTQsexual orientationsexual preferenceTed Cruz