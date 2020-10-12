California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned us all last year when he said all voters had to do was to “look out west” to see what Democrats would do once they were back in power in Washington, D.C. President Trump seems to feel the same way, and he’s come up with a succinct campaign message for the people of California:

California is going to hell. Vote Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

The President’s messaging for CA voters… https://t.co/lvo2o61CZh — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 12, 2020

He makes a good point.

Perfect messaging!!!! That’s how Californians feel!!!!! — Orange Man Strong AF (@LupeColon) October 12, 2020

Accurate — DR FEELS (@chunga1958) October 12, 2020

It's true. I'm born and raised Calif and it truly has gone to hell. — KB Life Unhitched (@kbdodson) October 12, 2020

But we already know this! California resident here 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Rachael Yamanoha 🌬🍃🌾 (@rayamanoha) October 12, 2020

I was born and raised here in California. I use to be sooooo proud of my State! And now, if I could, I would move out of here in a heartbeat! — Oldie But A Goodie 🇺🇸 (@Im_A_Boomer) October 12, 2020

Born,raised and spent over forty years in California. Fact check – true. 🙁 — Heather (@booksandprayer) October 12, 2020

It’s true. I’m a 3rd generation Angeleno. And CA has gone to hell. — Pat Salter (@pmsalty) October 12, 2020

Winning message! — ExpectingRain (@ExpectingRain_) October 12, 2020

If California wasn’t going to hell there wouldn’t be so many folks moving. I’m strongly considering the move back to Texas next year. My neighbors also considering moving out of state as well. — David Thomas (@DavidTh00164480) October 12, 2020

Homelessness, broken roads, fires, exorbitant government pensions and HIGH TAXES forcing businesses to flee. How is he wrong — Dancergirl (@Dancergirl44777) October 12, 2020

HES NOT WRONG — Hi. (@LA_Housewife) October 12, 2020

Great message since it's you know, true. — Violet (@vvshadow) October 12, 2020

My family left California for the reasons he stated. Truth. — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) October 12, 2020

stating the obvious …. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 12, 2020

I live in California and I can confirm this place is going to hell. — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) October 12, 2020

Pretty straightforward. Also has the benefit of being true. — Jack of All Tirades (@JakofAllTirades) October 12, 2020

Nailed it — Chivalrous_Blobfish (@ChivalrousBlob1) October 12, 2020

He is 100% correct — C. Ordaz (@mulford21979) October 12, 2020

It is true. I'm only still here because my family is here. pic.twitter.com/uQs2PmklbU — SoCal Dave (@WhichDid) October 12, 2020

He is entirely accurate. — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) October 12, 2020

Maybe we should cut foreign aid to California — Seabass (@jberg66760300) October 12, 2020

Here’s what it costs to rent a uhaul to go from Anaheim to Phoenix AZ. It’s only $300 going the other way. We have big problems here. pic.twitter.com/EB8XtR45rT — Professional Fossor Chuck Carmichael (@ChuckCarmichael) October 12, 2020

He is wrong about this statement. From what I hear from friends who live there… it is already a living hell — Solomon Castillo (@SolomonC7) October 12, 2020

We’re old enough to remember the #CalExit hashtag and the movement by a group of progressives to have California secede from the United States, depriving the rest of us of California’s “laid-back tolerance.” Maybe if Trump wins those progressives will make an even harder push to have California secede and become its own country.

Here’s an opposing viewpoint from Breitbart’s Joel Pollak, who looks to be doing his impression of Snopes or PolitiFact:

Fact check: FALSE. Though scientists say California could be affected by the ravages of global warming, and half of the state is currently on fire, there is no confirmation that it is, in fact, destined to proceed to the underworld as described in religious and mythological texts https://t.co/zj1fNGIVxW — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 12, 2020

